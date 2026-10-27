Protests erupt after Odisha man held in narcotics case dies in Haryana police custody
A 22-year-old detained by Haryana Police died in custody in Odisha, sparking protests as authorities investigate the cause of death.
A man detained in a narcotics case died in Haryana Police’s custody in Odisha’s Malkangiri town, triggering protests by his family and local residents, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
According to the people, a team from Hansi police station picked up the 22-year-old man on charges of smuggling drugs on Sunday night and took him to a lodge in Malkangiri. His body was found in the hotel on Monday morning.
The deceased’s family alleged that the police beat him to death and tried to pass it off as a suicide. The man’s death sparked tension in the area, with protesters burning tyres, blocking National Highway 326 and surrounding the Malkangiri police station, demanding the arrest of Haryana police personnel.
“We want to know why they kept him in a lodge instead of a local police station. If they could not establish his involvement, they should have released him after proper verification,” said Sameer Sarkar, a resident of MV-65 village.
Malkangiri Superintendent of Police Vinod Patil said an unnatural death case had been registered and an investigation was underway to establish the exact cause of death. “The body has been recovered and sent for postmortem. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation,” Patil said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty is a senior assistant editor of Hindustan Times who works as state correspondent from Odisha covering the state's politics, governance, public policy, natural disasters, environment and its society for close to three decades. With his long years of reporting from the state capital of Bhubaneswar, Mohanty has been known as one of the most experienced and credible journalists covering Odisha for the national English dailies. His reporting combines on-ground detail with deep institutional knowledge detailing the state's changing politics, governance issues, administrative reforms and the functioning of its public institutions. He has regularly reported on issues ranging from legislative developments and public policy implementation. Politics is his core areas of expertise as he closely tracks Odisha's political landscape, including the rise and transformation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the two principal political parties in Odisha. His long association with the state's political establishment enables him to write on contemporary developments in a larger political context. Mohanty takes a deep interest in writing human interest stories, environmental issues and documenting the impact of cyclones, floods, heatwaves, and other climate-related events in one of the most disaster-prone states. His coverage extends to public health, governance reforms and stories on accountability of government institutions. Before joining Hindustan Times, Mohanty worked with The Indian Express, Mail Today, and The Telegraph, where he covered at least six general elections and as many assembly elections. In 2007, he was selected for the prestigious Chevening Young Indian Print Journalist Programme at the University of Lincoln, United Kingdom, where he received advanced training in print journalism. In 2009 he won the Press Institute of India-International Committee of Red Cross award on conflict reporting for his on-ground reportage of 2008 Kandhamal riots.Read More