‘Outrage has been noted’: UP poll body apologises for controversial comment amid voter roll revision
Taking to X, a post from the UP CEO says that the outrage regarding the comments made by the official account have been “well noted.”
Uttar Pradesh’s chief electoral office issued an apology on Tuesday regarding the controversial comments made over allegations of caste bias over an erroneous voter slip.
On X, a post from the UP CEO says that the outrage over the comments from the official account has been “well noted.”
"The tone and tenor and the acerbic nature of the comments in the quoted post of this handle is not in line with the nature of communication expected from this official handle. The genuine outrage generated by the comments in the post has been well noted. We offer our sincere apologies to the persons shocked and offended by it. Our communication henceforth will be decorous and formal," said the statement issued by the state poll body.
Deep Dive
The apology comes after Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh flagged erroneous names in voter slips.
Singh claimed that the electoral rolls contained absurd entries, such as "Ram ne Yadav ko maara" (Ram killed Yadav), the father of "Narendra Yadav" being listed as "B. Com.," and the name of "Mohammad Iqbal Beg" being recorded as "Mohammad Iqbal bheekh maangte hain".
In response to Singh's allegations, the CEO's office made objectionable remarks.
"In the voter list for the recent Legislative Council elections, there is also a bizarre name: 'Ram ne Sharma ko mara." Computers/software are not casteist. It is acceptable that we made a mistake, but fortunately, even during the mistake, there was no discrimination based on caste. We must also thank God that Ram did not kill any minority. Otherwise, in addition to being casteist, there would also be an accusation of being communal," the poll body wrote on X.
Also Read | Election Commission likely to hold special revision of voter rolls ahead of UP assembly elections
Flagging the issues in the voter roll, Singh also alleged that UP Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa was acting as a “BJP agent.”
"The Election Commission's remark -- that 'the software is not casteist,' and the comment that 'thankfully, Ram did not kill any member of a minority community, otherwise there would have been accusations of communalism' -- proves that an agent of the BJP is occupying a constitutional position. With such an official in place, fair elections are not possible in Uttar Pradesh; strict action must be taken against him," said Singh during a press conference in Lucknow.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More