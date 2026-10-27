Punjab man groped woman in Gurugram’s CyberHub; cops arrest him from Ferozepur
The woman immediately contacted the police control room, Dial-112, and later filed a written complaint at the DLF Phase II police station.
A 27-year-old man who sexually harassed a woman at Gurugram’s CyberHub and fled when she raised an alarm has been tracked down to Punjab’s Ferozepur district and arrested, Gurugram police said on Tuesday.
Police said the suspect was identified as Anmol Arora, 27, a resident of Ferozepur. Police traced Arora to Punjab and brought him to Gurugram’s DLF Phase II police station, where they formally placed him under arrest on Sunday. Police released him on bail at the station.
A police officer said the alleged incident took place between 6.30pm and 7pm on October 22 when a 33-year-old woman was exiting the Decathlon sports outlet in CyberHub.
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“The woman was exiting the outlet when Arora inappropriately touched her. She had raised an alarm and attempted to catch the suspect, but he had managed to flee from the spot,” he said.
The woman immediately contacted the police control room, Dial-112, and filed a complaint. Based on the details, the police station registered a first information report (FIR) under section 74 (assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Inspector Krishan Kant, station house officer of DLF Phase-II police station, said police retrieved footage from multiple CCTV cameras at CyberHub, in which the suspect was seen roaming with his friend.
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“The suspect fled towards Delhi with his friend after the incident and returned Ferozepur. With help from footage and technical investigation, police ascertained the suspect’s identity. He was found to be a Ferozepur resident, after which a team went there and arrested him,” he said.
During questioning, Arora told the police that he accompanied a friend to Delhi for a competitive examination on October 22. After the exam, the two went to a few places, including CyberHub, where the incident took place.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More