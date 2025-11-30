MP: Bajrang Dal, VHP protesters demand apology, action over Jamiat chief's remarks

Workers of the Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Sunday staged a protest in Bhopal against the recent statement made by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Maulana Mahmood Madani. Protesters gathered at the demonstration site, holding banners and raising slogans.(ANI)

Protesters gathered at the demonstration site, holding banners and raising slogans, demanding an apology from Madani and action from authorities over his remarks. They alleged that his statement was divisive and could create social discord.

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Maulana Mahmood Madani on Saturday expressed concern over India's judicial and social conditions, alleging that constitutional rights are being undermined and minority communities are being targeted.

Speaking at the National Governing Body meeting in Bhopal, Madani questioned the independence of the judiciary, citing cases like Babri Masjid and triple talaq. He stated that the Supreme Court should be considered "supreme" only if it upholds the Constitution and the law.

"After the verdict on Babri Masjid, triple talaq and several other matters, it seems that courts are functioning under the Government's pressure for a few years now...We have several instances before that have raised questions on the character of courts... The Supreme Court is eligible to be called supreme only when it follows the Constitution and when it upholds the law. If it doesn't do that, it doesn't deserve to be called 'Supreme'," Madani said.

He highlighted issues like bulldozer actions, mob lynching, and seizure of Waqf properties, which have made Muslims feel unsafe.

Madani also criticised anti-conversion laws, saying they undermine the right to freedom of religion.

He also commented on Vande Mataram, saying that surrendering communities are "murda kaum", while living communities face challenges head-on.

The Jamiat president further said, "...' Murda kaum' do not get involved in difficulties. They surrender. They will be told to recite Vande Mataram and they will begin doing so at once. That is the sign of a 'murda kaum'. If it is 'zinda kaum', morale will have to be boosted, and the situation will have to be met head-on..."