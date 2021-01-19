IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / MP files first case under new conversion law
Barwani police station in-charge Rajesh Yadav said, “The woman alleged that the man met her four years ago. He hid his religion and raped her on the pretext of marriage."(Representative image)
Barwani police station in-charge Rajesh Yadav said, “The woman alleged that the man met her four years ago. He hid his religion and raped her on the pretext of marriage."(Representative image)
india news

MP files first case under new conversion law

The accused, who is a truck driver and a resident of Palsud village, was arrested by police under the new law and under sections 376 (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.
READ FULL STORY
By Shruti Tomar, Bhopal
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:41 AM IST

The first case under the newly enacted MP Freedom of Religion Ordinance 2020 was registered against a 25-year-old man in Barwani area late night on Sunday, police said.

The accused, who is a truck driver and a resident of Palsud village, was arrested by police under the new law and under sections 376 (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. Barwani police station in-charge Rajesh Yadav said, “The woman alleged that the man met her four years ago. He hid his religion and raped her on the pretext of marriage. Recently, she came to know that he wanted to convert her When she confronted him, he beat her.” He added that a probe is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
love jihad religious freedom bill 2020
app
Close
e-paper
A Covid-19 vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/HTphoto)
A Covid-19 vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/HTphoto)
india news

Maharashtra resumes Covid vaccination drive after delay over CoWin

By Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:17 PM IST
The state intends to inoculate 28,500 people in a day through sessions at 285 centres across the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan plays a lead role in web series ‘Tandav’. (File photo)
Saif Ali Khan plays a lead role in web series ‘Tandav’. (File photo)
india news

Fresh case filed in Greater Noida against makers of web series ‘Tandav’

By Shafaque Alam
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:11 PM IST
A BSP member filed the case for showing the UP Police in a bad light and hurting religious sentiments and social beliefs
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Gandhi posted on Twitter along with a newspaper clipping on the issue.(ANI)
Rahul Gandhi posted on Twitter along with a newspaper clipping on the issue.(ANI)
india news

News updates from HT: Rahul Gandhi targets PM over Chinese village in Arunachal

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:00 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The scientists, including those from the University of California (UC) Irvine in the US, said this "sweeping shift" of the rain belt was disguised in previous studies that provided a global average of the influence of climate change.(PTI File Photo)
The scientists, including those from the University of California (UC) Irvine in the US, said this "sweeping shift" of the rain belt was disguised in previous studies that provided a global average of the influence of climate change.(PTI File Photo)
india news

Climate change may change rainfall patterns in south India: Study

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:59 PM IST
The study, published in the journal Nature Climate Change, examined computer simulations from 27 state-of-the-art climate models, and measured the tropical rain belt's response to a future scenario in which greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise through the end of the current century.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP national president JP Nadda. (PTI)
BJP national president JP Nadda. (PTI)
india news

Why is Congress misleading farmers, surrendering to China: Nadda to Rahul Gandhi

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:59 PM IST
The BJP has also targeted the Congress for accepting donations for the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) from the Chinese government
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi .(PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi .(PTI)
india news

Rahul Gandhi to release booklet to highlight pitfalls of farm laws today

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:53 PM IST
Congress has been continuously demanding a repeal of the three laws and has also called a nationwide protest and a "Raj Bhavan Gherao" in all the states.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister Shripad Naik outside the Goa Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday.(ANI Photo)
Union minister Shripad Naik outside the Goa Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday.(ANI Photo)
india news

Nearly 10 days after accident, minister Shripad Naik discharged from hospital

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:42 PM IST
Naik, 68, was on his way from Yellapur to Gokarna in Karnataka on January 11 when the accident took place. The minister's wife Vijaya and personal assistant were killed in the accident.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Many Indian officials believe that China's will not move out of the contested points in East Ladakh sector till President Xi Jinping delivers his address to mark 100 years of Communist Party of China (AFP)
Many Indian officials believe that China's will not move out of the contested points in East Ladakh sector till President Xi Jinping delivers his address to mark 100 years of Communist Party of China (AFP)
india news

India preps for fresh Chinese military activity in East Ladakh from March

By Shishir Gupta
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:33 PM IST
  • India does hope that the incoming Biden administration will stand by its commitments on China, South China Sea, Taiwan or Indo-Pacific at large but New Delhi is not dependent on the US for handling the PLA on land frontiers
READ FULL STORY
Close
BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait (ANI)
BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait (ANI)
india news

‘Will go back same route’: Farmer leader on farm law ordinance

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:28 PM IST
Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, said no farmer leader will attend the first meeting of the Supreme Court-appointed panel on farm laws today.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare worker fills a syringe with a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi(REUTERS)
A healthcare worker fills a syringe with a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi(REUTERS)
india news

Centre issues Letter of Comfort to Bharat Biotech for 45 lakh doses of Covaxin

PTI, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:21 PM IST
Out of the 45 lakh doses, the city-based vaccine maker will be supplying over eight lakh to some of the friendly countries such as Mauritius, Philippines and Myanmar, free of cost as good will gesture.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Ministry of External Affairs had said that it has seen recent reports on China undertaking construction work along with the border areas with India.(PTI file photo)
The Ministry of External Affairs had said that it has seen recent reports on China undertaking construction work along with the border areas with India.(PTI file photo)
india news

BJP MP blames Rajiv Gandhi for Chinese construction in Arunachal Pradesh

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:18 PM IST
The MP from Arunachal East pointed out that China has been constructing roads in the region since the 1980s.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taking a veiled dig at the Centre for not repealing the three farm laws, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in this New Year’s message on Friday his heart was with the farmers(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Taking a veiled dig at the Centre for not repealing the three farm laws, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in this New Year’s message on Friday his heart was with the farmers(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
india news

Remember his promise: Rahul Gandhi targets PM over Chinese village in Arunachal

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:40 PM IST
After reports of a 'Chinese village' in Arunachal Pradesh, the ministry of external affairs said that it closely monitors all developments affecting national security and acts to safeguard territorial integrity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amartya Sen has accused the VC of acting at the behest of the Centre "with its growing control over Bengal".(PTI file photo)
Amartya Sen has accused the VC of acting at the behest of the Centre "with its growing control over Bengal".(PTI file photo)
india news

Amartya Sen asks Visva-Bharati to withdraw allegation of illegal holding of land

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:09 PM IST
Sen, who now lives in the US, has said that the land, on which his house stands is on a long-term lease, which is nowhere near its expiry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People celebrate the gram panchayat election results in Mankoli village, Thane, near Mumbai. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
People celebrate the gram panchayat election results in Mankoli village, Thane, near Mumbai. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
india news

MVA, BJP both claim victory in Maharashtra panchayat polls: All you need to know

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:18 PM IST
A total of 214,880 candidates were in the fray for 125,709 seats; elections took place on January 15, the counting on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
The FIR has named actor Saif Ali Khan adn Sinil Grover along with the makers.
The FIR has named actor Saif Ali Khan adn Sinil Grover along with the makers.
india news

FIR against 'Tandav' makers for allegedly showing UP Police in bad light

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:25 PM IST
The FIR has been filed in Rabupura and also accuse the makers and actors of 'Tandav' of inciting communal disharmony and hurting religious sentiments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP