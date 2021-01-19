MP files first case under new conversion law
The first case under the newly enacted MP Freedom of Religion Ordinance 2020 was registered against a 25-year-old man in Barwani area late night on Sunday, police said.
The accused, who is a truck driver and a resident of Palsud village, was arrested by police under the new law and under sections 376 (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. Barwani police station in-charge Rajesh Yadav said, “The woman alleged that the man met her four years ago. He hid his religion and raped her on the pretext of marriage. Recently, she came to know that he wanted to convert her When she confronted him, he beat her.” He added that a probe is underway.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra resumes Covid vaccination drive after delay over CoWin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fresh case filed in Greater Noida against makers of web series ‘Tandav’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Rahul Gandhi targets PM over Chinese village in Arunachal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Climate change may change rainfall patterns in south India: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why is Congress misleading farmers, surrendering to China: Nadda to Rahul Gandhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi to release booklet to highlight pitfalls of farm laws today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nearly 10 days after accident, minister Shripad Naik discharged from hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India preps for fresh Chinese military activity in East Ladakh from March
- India does hope that the incoming Biden administration will stand by its commitments on China, South China Sea, Taiwan or Indo-Pacific at large but New Delhi is not dependent on the US for handling the PLA on land frontiers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Will go back same route’: Farmer leader on farm law ordinance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre issues Letter of Comfort to Bharat Biotech for 45 lakh doses of Covaxin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP MP blames Rajiv Gandhi for Chinese construction in Arunachal Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Remember his promise: Rahul Gandhi targets PM over Chinese village in Arunachal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amartya Sen asks Visva-Bharati to withdraw allegation of illegal holding of land
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MVA, BJP both claim victory in Maharashtra panchayat polls: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FIR against 'Tandav' makers for allegedly showing UP Police in bad light
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox