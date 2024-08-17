MUDA 'scam': Siddaramaiah terms Guv's prosecution sanction ‘anti-Constitutional’, says ‘entire Cabinet with me’

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday labelled Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's decision to grant sanction for his prosecution in connection with the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment scam as “anti-Constitutional”, saying it will be questioned in the court. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (PTI)

Siddaramaiah asserted the Governor's decision was not only contrary to the Constitution but also against the law.

"The entire Cabinet, party high command, all MLAs, MLCs, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs are with me," Siddaramaiah told reporters.

The controversy erupted after Governor Gehlot granted permission to prosecute Siddaramaiah based on a petition filed by advocate-activist T J Abraham, who alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites by MUDA. The Governor's decision came despite the state cabinet's earlier advice to withdraw the show-cause notice issued to Siddaramaiah, and to reject the petition seeking prosecution sanction.

The cabinet had described the Governor's actions as a "gross misuse of the Constitutional Office," and advised him to deny the sanction.

Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar also condemned the Governor's decision, calling it an "overreach" and asserting that the law and democratic processes would protect the government.

"We will inform the people of this country about what is going on here. We will discuss it in the Cabinet and take all legal steps available to us under the Constitution," Shivakumar said.

"We will get justice, we will protect this government."

BJP demands Siddaramaiah's resignation

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, seized upon the Governor's decision, demanding Siddaramaiah's resignation to allow for a transparent and unbiased investigation.

Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra argued that the gravity of the allegations, coupled with what he called substantial evidence, necessitates Siddaramaiah stepping down to maintain the dignity of the Chief Minister's office and ensure justice is served.

Siddaramaiah and other Karnataka Congress leaders have maintained that the Governor's decision was politically motivated. They have questioned the timing and the rationale behind the Governor's move, particularly given the ongoing investigation by a high-level committee formed under the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952, to probe the alleged scam.

Governor Gehlot, in his sanction order, justified his decision by stating that the materials supporting the allegations against Siddaramaiah prima facie indicated the commission of offences. He dismissed the cabinet's advice as "irrational" and asserted that a neutral, objective, and non-partisan investigation was necessary in this case.

"Upon perusal of the petition along with the materials in support of the allegations in the petitions and subsequent reply of Siddaramaiah and the advise of the state cabinet along with the legal opinion, it seems to me that there are two versions in relation to the same set of facts," the Governor said in his decision.

He said, "It is very necessary that a neutral, objective and non- partisan investigation be conducted. I am prima facie satisfied that the allegations and the supporting materials disclose commission of offences."