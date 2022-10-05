Home / India News / Mulayam Singh Yadav still critical, as per his latest health bulletin

Published on Oct 05, 2022 02:16 PM IST

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Samajwadi Party patriarch and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav's health has not shown improvement and he continues to remain in a critical condition, as per his latest health bulletin. Yadav is admitted to the ICU of Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, and is being looked after by a comprehensive team of specialists.

“Sh Mulayam Singh Yadav ji is still critical and on life saving drugs, he is being treated in the ICU of Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon by a comprehensive team of specialists," the hospital said.

Yadav,82, has been under treatment since August. His health deteriorated on Sunday after which he was shifted to ICU in Medanta Hospital.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to enquire about his father Mulayam Singh Yadav's health. PM Modi had reportedly assured of all possible assistance.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also wished for a speedy recovery of the former UP CM. "The news of ill health of Mulayam Singh Ji was received. I wish him a speedy recovery," Gandhi had tweeted.

Born on November 22, 1939, Yadav is one of the most prominent leaders of Uttar Pradesh who served as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice and has also served in the Central Government as defence minister.

(With agency inputs)

