Mumbai: 7 of a family killed as fire engulfs shop cum residential building in Chembur

Seven people from the same family, including three children, were killed in a fire accident that engulfed a double-storey shop-cum-residential building in Mumbai's Chembur on Sunday. Mumbai: Burnt premises of a shop cum residential building in Chembur's Siddarth Colony(ANI)

The accident happened at the building located at the Siddarth Colony around 5.20 am. Officials from the fire department said the ground floor of the building was being used as a shop and the upper floor as residence, news agency PTI reported.

The cause of fire was identified as a short circuit near the electrical wiring on the ground floor. Officials termed it as a ‘level one’ fire as the damage was confined to electric wiring and installations in the shop.

Hemraj Singh Rajput, DCP Zone 6 said the officials will investigate the cause of accident. “We received a call around 6 am on the G+2 building, the ground floor there was a shop, and families stayed on the other two floors. 7 people have died and 2 people who were sleeping in the shop, escaped,” news agency ANI quoted the official as saying.

The deceased were rushed to the hospital after fire with severe burn but eventually succumbed to injuries, officials said. They have been identified as Presi Prem Gupta (7), Manju Prem Gupta (30), Anita Dharamdev Gupta (39), Prem Chediram Gupta (30) and Narendra Gupta (10), Vidhi Chediram Gupta (15) and Gita Devi Dharamdev Gupta (60).

Earlier on Saturday, a fire broke out at a warehouse in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi. The cause of accident is still unknown and an investigation is underway

"At 3 o'clock, we got information that there was a fire in the warehouse in Sonali. As soon as we got the information, we reached there immediately. When we reached (the incident spot), the fire was very big. The fire brigade brought the fire under control within 2-3 hours," Dushing had said.

