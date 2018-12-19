Mumbai hospital fire: Police register FIR, arrest two

The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) police on Wednesday registered a first information report (FIR) against four employees of the construction company working at the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital in Andheri, including site supervisor Nilesh Mehta and his assistant Nitin Kamble. Police have arrested Mehta and his assistant Nitin Kamble. The other two accused are welders working at the hospital.

After two days of investigation, the police have concluded that the fire that broke out at the ESIC Kamgar Hospital on Monday was caused by sparks generated from welding work. The old wing was being renovated by the contractor. The sparks turned into a blaze because there were strips of rubber lying around, which caught fire.

“We have arrested Mehta and Kamble and will soon arrest the two welders. They have been booked under section 304 A (punishment for causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and Maharashtra Fire Protection and life safety measures act 2006,” said Navinchandra Reddy, deputy commissioner of police, zone 10.

A police officer on the condition of anonymity said that the company received its tender from Delhi. “We kept asking for the no objection certificate from the fire department from them, but they were not able to show it to us. It was negligence on their part to keep the flammable object and do welding at a place which led to the rubber catching fire,” said another officer.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 23:53 IST