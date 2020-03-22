Mumbai local services suspended till March 31 due to Covid-19: All you need to know

india

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 14:23 IST

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, Indian Railways on Sunday announced that all outstation trains will stand cancelled up till March 31. According to reports, all passenger trains have also been suspended till March 31.

Suburban local train services on both Central and Western Railway shall also remain cancelled till March 31 which includes Mumbai local train service as well. The train services will be suspended from Sunday midnight.

In a circular, the railway board; apex body of all zonal railways has stated that suburban trains shall totally be cancelled from 12 am of March 22 till 12 am of March 31.

“Suburban trains shall be continued with bare minimum level till 12 am on Sunday. Thereafter all suburban trains and trains of metro railway, Kolkatta shall be totally cancelled from 12.00 am of 22.03.2020 to 12.200 am of 31.03.2020.” states the circular.

The Maharashtra government had already suspended the local train services in Mumbai for the general public from March 22 until further order.

As per the order issued by the Konkan Divisional commissioner on Saturday, the local train services were suspended for the general public from today and open to only those who are working for the essential services.

Besides this, Kolkata Metro will also be suspended from March 23 till March 31.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had suspended its operations for today in the event of Janta Curfew being observed across the country as directed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Monday, DMRC has a staggered service strategy in place to ensure social distancing.

The Delhi Metro service will be in operation from 6 am on Monday but will be available only for essential service providers like fire service personnel, those working with the police, hospitals or with the power services. People between 6 to 8 am will be allowed after checking their identity cards. During this time, metro trains will run at an interval of 20 minutes.

From 8 am, DMRC services will be available to the general public until it is shut at 4 pm. Metro trains will run between 4 pm to 8 pm on Monday evening. Services will not be in operation after 8 pm. Parking facilities at all metro stations on Monday will remain closed.

Although the curbs are there only for Monday, DMRC officials said commuters will be informed if any such measures are required to stay in place for the future to keep coronavirus in check.