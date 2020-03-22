e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 22, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Mumbai local services suspended till March 31 due to Covid-19: All you need to know

Mumbai local services suspended till March 31 due to Covid-19: All you need to know

Indian Railways on Sunday announced that in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, all outstation trains will stand cancelled up till March 31.

india Updated: Mar 22, 2020 14:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
All passenger trains in the country have also been suspended till March 31.
All passenger trains in the country have also been suspended till March 31. (HT Photo)
         

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, Indian Railways on Sunday announced that all outstation trains will stand cancelled up till March 31. According to reports, all passenger trains have also been suspended till March 31.

Suburban local train services on both Central and Western Railway shall also remain cancelled till March 31 which includes Mumbai local train service as well. The train services will be suspended from Sunday midnight.

In a circular, the railway board; apex body of all zonal railways has stated that suburban trains shall totally be cancelled from 12 am of March 22 till 12 am of March 31.

“Suburban trains shall be continued with bare minimum level till 12 am on Sunday. Thereafter all suburban trains and trains of metro railway, Kolkatta shall be totally cancelled from 12.00 am of 22.03.2020 to 12.200 am of 31.03.2020.” states the circular.

The Maharashtra government had already suspended the local train services in Mumbai for the general public from March 22 until further order.

As per the order issued by the Konkan Divisional commissioner on Saturday, the local train services were suspended for the general public from today and open to only those who are working for the essential services.

Besides this, Kolkata Metro will also be suspended from March 23 till March 31.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had suspended its operations for today in the event of Janta Curfew being observed across the country as directed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Monday, DMRC has a staggered service strategy in place to ensure social distancing.

The Delhi Metro service will be in operation from 6 am on Monday but will be available only for essential service providers like fire service personnel, those working with the police, hospitals or with the power services. People between 6 to 8 am will be allowed after checking their identity cards. During this time, metro trains will run at an interval of 20 minutes.

From 8 am, DMRC services will be available to the general public until it is shut at 4 pm. Metro trains will run between 4 pm to 8 pm on Monday evening. Services will not be in operation after 8 pm. Parking facilities at all metro stations on Monday will remain closed.

Although the curbs are there only for Monday, DMRC officials said commuters will be informed if any such measures are required to stay in place for the future to keep coronavirus in check.

tags
top news
Coronavirus update: Indian Railways cancels all passenger trains till March 31
Coronavirus update: Indian Railways cancels all passenger trains till March 31
Be prepared to see surge in Covid-19 cases, support one another: Kejriwal
Be prepared to see surge in Covid-19 cases, support one another: Kejriwal
Covid-19 LIVE:Western and Central Railways cancel suburban local services till March 31
Covid-19 LIVE:Western and Central Railways cancel suburban local services till March 31
Bihar reports 1 Covid-19 related death, 1 other infected
Bihar reports 1 Covid-19 related death, 1 other infected
63-year-old Covid-19 patient dies in Mumbai, death toll in India at 5: Officials
63-year-old Covid-19 patient dies in Mumbai, death toll in India at 5: Officials
7 more test positive for Covid-19 in SBS Nagar, Punjab toll at 21
7 more test positive for Covid-19 in SBS Nagar, Punjab toll at 21
‘Best thing about him is…,’ Miandad reveals what he loves about Virat Kohli
‘Best thing about him is…,’ Miandad reveals what he loves about Virat Kohli
COVID-19 | ‘Janta Curfew should be implemented for a week or 10 days’: Dr Trehan
COVID-19 | ‘Janta Curfew should be implemented for a week or 10 days’: Dr Trehan
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news