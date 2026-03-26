Mumbai man held by CBI for trafficking Indians to Myanmar cyber fraud centres

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Mumbai-based man alleged to be a key kingpin in trafficking Indian nationals to cyber fraud compounds in Myanmar, the agency said on Thursday. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Mumbai-based man alleged to be a key kingpin in trafficking Indian nationals to cyber scam compounds in Myanmar (Representative photo)

According to a statement issued by the agency, Sunil Nellathu Ramakrishnan alias Krish had emerged as one of the main facilitators and kingpins in the trafficking network, playing a crucial role in the illegal transportation and exploitation of victims in Southeast Asia.

“CBI has arrested Krish for his alleged involvement as a key kingpin in trafficking unsuspecting Indian citizens to cyber scam compounds in Myanmar, particularly in the Myawaddy region (notably KK Park),” the statement read.

Regarding the modus operandi of the gang, the agency said, “Investigations have revealed the existence of organised transnational criminal syndicates that lure victims on the pretext of lucrative job opportunities in Thailand. The victims are initially transported from Delhi to Bangkok and are thereafter clandestinely diverted to Myanmar, where they are forced to work in cyber scam centres.”

“At these facilities, victims are coerced into engaging in various cyber frauds, including digital arrest scams, romance frauds, and cryptocurrency investment schemes targeting victims across the globe, including India. The trafficked individuals are subjected to wrongful confinement, constant intimidation, physical and mental abuse, and severe restrictions on their movement,” the agency added.

The CBI said several Indian nationals managed to escape from these scam compounds and reached Thailand, from where they were repatriated to India in March and November 2025. It added that detailed interviews of these victims were conducted to understand the modus operandi of the trafficking networks and the functioning of these cyber fraud centres.

“Acting upon the intelligence gathered, the CBI carried out sustained and meticulous investigation to identify key operatives behind these activities. Krish emerged as one of the main facilitators and kingpins in the trafficking network, playing a crucial role in the illegal transportation and exploitation of victims in Southeast Asia. The movements of the accused were kept under close surveillance. He has been arrested by CBI in Mumbai after he recently came back to India,” a CBI spokesperson said.

Krish residence was also searched and incriminating digital evidence linked to trafficking operations in Myanmar and Cambodia were seized.

“CBI is continuing its investigation to identify and apprehend other accused persons, including foreign nationals, involved in the transnational trafficking network, and to uncover the full extent of these operations,” the agency said.