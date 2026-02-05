Mumbai shocker: Father identified as rapist after DNA test of 16 men

Months after a mentally ill 20-year-old woman was found five months pregnant, DNA evidence has led the Cuffe Parade police to arrest her father for allegedly raping and impregnating her. Photo for representation (PTI)

According to the police, the incident came to light in October 2025 when the Cuffe Parade police got a call from the Cama & Albless Hospital in South Mumbai, informing them that a mentally ill 20-year-old woman in their care, who had been admitted with abdominal pain, was five months pregnant.

The police went on to discover that she had been sexually assaulted by several people who took advantage of her disability. As the woman is non-verbal, the police launched an extensive probe, collecting DNA samples from around 16 individuals who had access to her, including her father, other family members and neighbours.

The police said that the woman’s pregnancy was terminated and the DNA from her foetus has also been sent to the Kalina Forensic Science Laboratory. On January 27, forensic reports from the lab confirmed a match between the father’s DNA and samples taken from the foetus, following which he was arrested on Tuesday.

“We initially arrested a 16-year-old and a 32-year-old man, both residents of a Cuffe Parade slum, after the victim identified them using pictures and visual aids. They have already been charge-sheeted,” said an officer from the Cuffe Parade police station. “However, the DNA analysis has now established the father’s involvement.”

Police said the victim had not named her father earlier due to fear of consequences. “During recent counselling sessions, she disclosed that her father had also sexually assaulted her, but she was scared that he would be arrested,” a police officer said.

Given the limitations of the victim in clearly expressing herself, assistant police inspector Ashwini Patil, who is investigating the case, took the help of Vidhayak Bharti, a non-profit working for the promotion and preservation of child rights and child protection. “We made use of various therapies to speak to the girl,” said Leena Patade of Vidhayak Bharti. “She was shattered and frightened and did not want to share anything about the incident. It appeared that she was warned by the accused not to speak about it to anyone.”

With inputs from Vikrant Jha