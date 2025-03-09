Mumbai: Woman rescued on platform after falling from moving train at Borivali station

A woman was rescued at Borivali railway station in Mumbai after she was dragged by a moving train while attempting to alight onto the platform. Representational image: A woman was rescued by railway security when she slipped and fell while trying to alight from a train(File/HT)

In a video released by the railway ministry of India, a security personnel at the station rescued the woman who had lost her balance and fallen.

The video shows that the woman was almost dragged into the gap between the train and the platform and could have been seriously injured or dead if not for the intervention of the security personnel.

"At Borivali railway station in Maharashtra, a woman lost her balance and fell while getting down from a moving train. The railway security personnel present there acted promptly and saved her," the post stated.

The railway police also urged passengers to not attempt to board a moving train. Further details about the situation are awaited.

Only a few days ago, a passenger fell on the platform while boarding a moving train at Charni Road railway station as well, when a railway police officer promptly intervened. The railway ministry has posted these rescues as a means to promote responsible travel, dubbing it as Mission Jeevan Raksha.

Last month, a similar incident occurred when a 40-year-old man was rescued at Andheri railway station in Mumbai after he slipped and fell attempting to board a moving train.

The man was carrying two bags and was seen running on the platform to catch the Lok Shakti Express. However, he slipped and fell in the gap between the train and the platform, right as the train was about to depart.