'IED will detonate at…': Gurugram civic body office receives bomb threat email, evacuated
Officials said the email was received by senior authorities and warned that an improvised explosive device would be detonated at the MCG office at 1:11pm
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) office in Sector 34 on Thursday morning received a bomb threat mail, prompting authorities to evacuate the premises, MCG officials told HT.
MCG officials told HT that the bomb threat was received at 11:38am. Following the threat, the officials evacuated the building and began sanitisation of the premises as part of standard operating procedures.
Officials said the email was received by senior authorities and warned that an improvised explosive device (IED) would be detonated at the MCG office at 1:11pm.
The building also houses the regional office of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and Gurugram Mayor’s office.
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Satyabir Singh Rohilla, public relations officer (PRO), MCG, said the premises were fully evacuated immediately on receipt of the email. “Around 800-900 officials and staff members were present in the building at the time,” he said.
Sandeep Turan, PRO, Gurugram Police said that the sanitisation exercise has been carried out after the threat. He added an investigation has been launched to identify the sender of the email.
Meanwhile, HT earlier reported that a similar hoax bomb threat was sent at the MCG and Mayor office on June 4.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMihika Shah
Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.Read More