Muslim man lynched in Alwar over chopping wood; Rajasthan minister slams BJP for Nuh violence

A 27-year-old Muslim youth, identified as Wasim, was killed and his two associates were injured when a mob attacked them on the suspicion that they were illegally chopping wood in a forest in Rampur area of Bansur tehsil of Rajasthan’s Alwar district on Thursday night. Those who allegedly attacked the three persons included forest officials. The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Muslim Wasim, (Reuters file)

Two to three people have been taken into custody in connection with the incident that took place on Friday and an investigation is underway in the incident, Neemrana additional superintendent of Police Jagram Meena told news agency ANI.

"Upon receiving information about a fight in Narol village, police from Harsora reached the village and found three injured persons lying on the road. One of them was seriously injured. The assailants had fled the scene before the policemen arrived.

“The injured were taken to hospital and one person succumbed to death during the treatment," the additional SP said, adding that kin of the injured have been informed.

Media reports claimed that Wasim was driving a pick-up jeep, in which his cousin, Asif, and a friend, Azharuddin, were travelling with him. A crowd stopped the vehicle near the Narol village and allegedly attacked them, charging that they were roaming in the area to illegally fell the trees and chop their wood.

Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party leader Arun alleged that law and order have collapsed in Rajasthan. "Alwar has emerged as the crime capital. An unbiased investigation should be conducted into the incident," he said.

Reacting to the incident, Rajasthan minister Pratap Khachariyawas said the state government will provide all help to the victim's family. If the police did not take any action, then we will also take action against the police.

Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is in the opposition in the state, over its criticism over the incident, Khachariyawas asked, "What is the BJP doing in Nuh? Fire has spread across Mewat region. As per the National Crime Records Bureau, law and order situation in Rajasthan is better than Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana… BJP faltu ki baateh karti hai (BJP talks nonsense)…"

