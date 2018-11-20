Muzaffarpur sexual abuse case: Ex-Bihar minister Manju Verma, missing for weeks, surrenders before court

Former Bihar minister Manju Verma, wanted in connection with the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual abuse scandal, has surrendered before a court in Begusarai.

Verma had been evading arrest since she was charged with an Arms Act case after illegal arms were found in her house during a CBI raid in connection with the sex scandal.

The Bihar government had earlier told the Supreme Court that Verma, who resigned in the wake of the shelter home sexual abuse scandal, could not be traced by police, enraging the judges, who then summoned the state DGP.

An FIR was registered against Verma and her husband under the arms act in August following the recovery of 50 cartridges from their Begusarai residence, owned by the former minister’s in-laws, during a raid by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case.

A probe had revealed that Verma’s husband Chandrashekhar had spoken to the prime accused in the sexual abuse case, Brajesh Thakur, 17 times between January and June.

Verma had filed an anticipatory bail petition in the Supreme Court, but it was rejected and she was still not arrested.

A second-time MLA of the JD(U) from Cheria Bariapur constituency in the district, she had resigned as minister on August 8 after Shiba Kumari Singh, wife of incarcerated Muzaffarpur child protection officer Ravi Kumar Raushan, alleged that her husband used to visit the shelter home quite often.

Her husband Chandrashekhar had surrendered before a court in Begusarai in October in connection with the arms case.

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 11:58 IST