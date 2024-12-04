'MVA created hurdles': Nirmala Sitharaman accuses Congress-led coalition of stalling key projects in Maharashtra

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday accused the past Maha Vikas Aghadi government of stalling key infrastructure projects in Maharashtra including the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train and Mumbai Metro car shed in Aarey Colony. Mumbai: BJP's central observers Nirmala Sitharaman and Vijay Rupani with party leaders Vinod Tawde and Chandrashekhar Bawankule felicitate party leader Devendra Fadnavis after the BJP legislature meeting, at Vidhan Bhavan, in Mumbai,(PTI)

She said that the ‘Congress-led government’ created hurdles when the Narendra Modi government tried to resolve the issues.

“The previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of the Congress, undivided Nationalist Congress Party and undivided Shiv Sena also created hurdles when the Union government tried to resolve the issues plaguing Mumbai's suburban railway network, she claimed, according to PTI.

Sitharaman was speaking at a meeting of the state BJP legislature party in Mumbai. Devendra Fadnavis was elected as its leader ahead of the swearing-in of the new BJP-led government. Sitharaman, along with Vijay Rupani, was present as a central observer.

"Had the Congress-led government not been in power in Maharashtra during the MVA period, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train would have already commenced," she added.

Sitharaman also questioned the delay in the Aarey car shed construction, part of the Mumbai Metro project, which the then-MVA government had shifted after environmental groups opposed its construction in the leafy Aarey Colony area.

She called the results of the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls as "unprecedented and unexpected," attributing the BJP's success to voter dissatisfaction with the earlier

"The people were tired and concerned about the functioning of the Congress-led coalition. That is why they have given this clear mandate. We will remind people of the losses incurred during Congress rule," she said.

Nirmala Sitharaman calls to make Maharashtra ‘a powerful state’

Nirmala Sitharaman referred to key central government initiatives for the state, such as the ₹76,000 crore Vadhavan port project and recognition of Marathi as a classical language.

"Mumbai is the financial capital of the country and plays a pivotal role in economic progress, including the fintech sector. With our efforts, Maharashtra's leadership in this field will remain intact," she said.

The finance minister also outlined plans to boost agricultural infrastructure in north Maharashtra's Nashik region, with investments in new godowns and scientific packaging units for crops such as onion, garlic and grapes.

"Let's make Maharashtra a powerful state. Hum ek hai to safe hai (united we are safe)," she said to the newly-elected party MLAs.

Devendra Fadnavis staked claim to form the government as the next CM of the state. Shiv Sena Chief Eknath Shinde and NCP’s Ajit Pawar were also present. Fadnavis will take oath along with two deputy CMs on December 5 at Mumbai's Azad Maidan.