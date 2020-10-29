Nadda says ground beneath Mamata Banerjee’s feet slipping, BJP will form next government in West Bengal

india

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 09:54 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda has said the ground beneath West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s feet is slipping and they will see to it that they form the next government in the state as the people have decided to say goodbye to her.

“The BJP, as a responsible party, has to see to it that we convert those sentiments into votes and for that, with full attention and intention, we are working on the ground,” Nadda said in an interview to HT.

West Bengal, where the BJP has gone from strength to strength, is due to go to the polls next year. In the 2019 national elections, the party’s vote share increased to over 40% from a mere 2% in the 2011 assembly polls. The BJP won 18 out of West Bengal’s 42 Lok Sabha seats to emerge as the second-largest party after the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state. It currently has just 16 lawmakers in the 294-member West Bengal assembly.

Nadda rejected the view that the BJP is encouraging and benefitting from religious polarisation in the state. He added Banerjee has not lost support because of polarisation, but because “of misgovernance, non-delivery, and cheating the people of the state”.