Nadda slams opposition at key party meet in Hyderabad

Lashing out at the opposition parties for trying to “mislead” the nation, Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Saturday said they have played a “destructive role” and tried to create impediments in the development agenda.

“When the BJP is in power it empowers the poor and when the opposition is in power it empowers families,” Nadda said while addressing party workers at the national executive committee meeting of the BJP, underway in Hyderabad.

His statement is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s instruction to his party colleagues to flag the perils of dynastic politics. The dynastic politics versus merit debate will be key to the party’s electoral campaign for the 2024 general election and the upcoming elections in a clutch of states.

“When he spoke of the constructive politics of the BJP, he reflected on the destructive politics that they (opposition) hope to thrust on the country. The opposition, mostly family oriented, has time and again tried policies that are intended to empower the poor are met with destruction and disruption,” Union minister, Smriti Irani told the media while surmising Nadda’s address.

She said, Nadda in his address said the opposition parties have begun to oppose issues that are in the interest of the country while opposing PM Modi.

The opposition for its part has blamed the government for encouraging communal polarisation and referred to the comments of some BJP leaders as evidence of that. The most recent example being the international controversy that erupted after former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma made comments considered blasphemous by Muslims.

Responding to a question on the opposition blaming the government for fostering an atmosphere of unrest, she said, “The destructive politics of the opposition has been reflected in the presidential speech. It is also reflected on how the BJP works irrespective of the propaganda based on nothing but misinformation with the intent to create disruption. Irrespective of these shenanigans of the opposition people of India vehemently voted for Narendra Modi as Prime Minister which is evidence that the people of this country believe in him and that under his leadership are looking up to building India as a stronger nation.”

To a separate question on Telengana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao not receiving the PM who arrived in the city on Saturday, she said the CM has not insulted an individual but an institution.

“The PM has given a clarion call for cooperative federalism and in the last eight years met all leaders and deferred to them with respect, as is validated by maryada. That KCR has not only disrupted, what has been a constitutionally federal protocol reflects on him,” she said.

The BJP and the TRS in Telangana have been engaged in a war of words. The BJP asserts that the countdown to the exit of the TRS government has begun. On Saturday, the TRS government referred to the two-day meeting as a circus.

Irani, however, retorted that the meeting was a platform to discuss issues of nation building.

“For KCR and his political entity, politics may be a circus and people may be affiliated to clownish behaviour and he may not take it with the seriousness that it deserves. But for us, it is a medium for social emancipation and nation building. It is in such national meetings we pay homage to the contribution of our citizens and take oath to serve our country better,” she said.

The BJP has accused the TRS of following dynastic politics and accused the government of failing to meet the promises it made to the people of the state.

The minister said Nadda also celebrated the good governance of the Modi government and acknowledged his consistent service for 20 years in public office. “He highlighted the sacrifices of SP Mukherjee so we could stand united as one nation…He thanked the PM and the Union home minister in Indian Parliament on Article 370… it is our party’s pride that the PM has kept the promise of equal opportunities and emancipation of the poor that Deen Dayal Upadhyay spoke of,” Irani said.

The minister said Nadda also paid tribute to those freedom fighters who through their sacrifice envisioned a society where poor and marginalised are empowered.

“He was particularly pleased to express our gratitude to the PM with regard to schemes dedicated to emancipation of women, whether it was building of 11 crore toilets or housing,” she said.

Nadda also expressed concern over the political violence and attacks against the BJP workers in opposition ruled states of West Bengal and Kerala.

“He said the nation is witness to how our workers are being killed in states such as West Bengal, Kerala and how in Jammu and Kashmir they are facing the challenges of secession,” she said.

