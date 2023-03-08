Nagaland cabinet gets first woman minister

Five days ago, 56-year-old Salhoutonou Kruse made history, winning a razor thin election by all of seven votes, and becoming one of Nagaland’s first two women to become a lawmaker in its 60 years of statehood. On Tuesday, Kruse broke through another glass ceiling when she strode up on stage past Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio to take oath as the state’s first ever woman cabinet minister. Five days ago, 56-year-old Salhoutonou Kruse made history, winning a razor thin election by all of seven votes, and becoming one of Nagaland’s first two women to become a lawmaker in its 60 years of statehood.

In the election results declared on March 2, three days after votes were cast in Nagaland on February 27, Kruse of National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) had emerged victorious from Western Angami seat by seven votes, defeating Independent candidate Keneizhakho Nakhro.

The other woman candidate to win the elections was Hekani Jakhalu, also from NDPP, who won from Dimapur-III against Azheto Zhimomi of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) by over 1,500 votes.

After taking oath as the state’s first woman minister on Tuesday, Kruse said, “I thank God. I’m happy and I hope I can do much for our people.”

Her message to girls and women of Naga society, she said, was to “be courageous, work hard and reach for your dreams.”

The allocation of ministries is yet to take place.

Chief minister Neiphiu Rio said that both Kruse and Jakhalu are “very capable women.” “Women empowerment and gender equality are very much on our agenda,” Rio said.

Following her win on March 2, Kruse had said: “I thank my supporters. Thanks for the opportunity. I shall be meeting them (supporters) after collecting the election certificate and we will be praying together.”

Kruse, who completed her education from Kohima College in 1986, is a teacher by profession, and the proprietor of a private school in Chumoukedima district of the state. Her husband, the late Kevisekho Kruse, had lost the 2018 elections from the same seat, and Kruse had said that her motivation to fight the elections was to “fulfill his vision.”

Over her career in public life, Kruse has been involved with several civil society organisations over two decades and headed her Angami tribes women’s body- the Angamimiapfü Mechü Krotho. She also served as an advisory board member in Angami Public Organisation, the tribe’s male dominated apex organisation.