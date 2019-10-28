Nagaland govt calls for inclusive, honourable peace deal with rebels

india

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 21:32 IST

Amid the impasse over talks between the Isak Muivah faction of the NSCN and RN Ravi, the central government’s interlocutor and Governor of Nagaland to resolve the Naga political issue, the ruling People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA) in Nagaland on Monday called for an early resolution of the issue which is “inclusive, honourable and acceptable to the people.”

Talks between the NSCN (IM) and the Centre remained inconclusive on Monday and both sides are likely to meet again on Tuesday, a functionary of the rebel group said.

The talks have hit an obstacle course with the NSCN (IM) insisting on a separate flag and Constitution for Nagaland - both of which have been rejected by the Centre.

The PDA’s statement came amid suggestions that the peace deal may be signed with the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) comprising seven other rebel outfits negotiating separately, if the NSCN (IM) does not budge from its stand. The BJP is part of the PDA which is led by the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) with Neiphiu Rio as the chief minister.

Meanwhile, former chief minister and senior congress leader KL Chishi has backed the NSCN (IM)’s demand for a flag and Constitution. “The struggle of the Nagas will continue if flag and constitution is not given. The solution has to be absolute, not piecemeal,” he said.

While Nagaland remains on the edge in anticipation of the outcome of talks, two top bureaucrats of the state government said there has been no official word from the Centre on the ongoing talks in Delhi or if a pact is likely in the coming days.

“There is no official communication at all so far if a peace deal is going to be signed soon or what the discussions have been in New Delhi. We took precautionary security measures based on the speech by Governor Ravi in a civic reception in August where he mentioned a three month deadline and subsequent statements including by different groups which suggested a October 31 deadline,” said one of the two officials on condition of anonymity.

This official said no additional forces have been sought so far and the 15 companies which had gone out of the state for elections have returned to their place of deployment.

Last week, the Nagaland government issued orders cancelling leave of bureaucrats and police personnel and asked them to stay put in their duty stations amid speculation that a peace deal was imminent.

Precautionary measures have also been put in place in parts of the neighbouring Assam and Manipur, officials said.

The NSCN (IM) claims talks are progressing seriously.

“The talks are going on seriously. They will continue tomorrow,” said a functionary of the NSCN (IM) after the meeting on Monday in New Delhi.

Ravi indicated earlier this month, after a meeting with select civil society groups, tribal outfits and church bodies in Kohima that the talks will not continue beyond October 31 and the final agreement could be signed even without NSCN (I-M), the largest of the Naga rebel groups which has been in talks since 1997 and signed the framework agreement with the Centre in 2015.

The NSCN (IM) and the NNPGs are in talks with the Centre separately since 2017 and willing for a final agreement without insisting on a separate flag and constitution, issues which they claim could be later settled democratically by elected Naga representatives.

The Working Committee of the NNPGs is also likely to meet interlocutor Ravi separately on Tuesday even as it hopes that the solution will be announced within the October 31 deadline. “We are working on that. This (deadline) is what we agreed on,” said Alezo Venuh, a member of the WC of the NNPGs.

The NSCN (IM), is keen to push the talks beyond the October 31 deadline and has put the blame on Ravi over the “failure” to consult civil society organizations since the October 18 meeting in Kohima left out many groups including Naga Students Federation and the Naga Hoho.

The Naga insurgency began in the 1950s with sovereignty as a key demand. But over the years, the rebel outfits have given up on that demand seeking shared sovereignty, more autonomy and integration of Naga inhabited areas.

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 21:32 IST