Nagaland tightens security to prevent influx of illegal immigrants

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 20:41 IST

Four days after the National Register of Citizens was released in Assam, Nagaland Police is on an alert to prevent “possible influx” of illegal immigrants, a top official said on Wednesday.

The government had earlier ordered patrolling to be scaled up at all entry points to the state.

Earlier, other states like Meghalaya and Mizoram also tightened security on their borders with Assam after the updated NRC was released on August 31.

“Like other states, we have told the police to be more alert. We don’t want the illegal immigrants to come in,” said T John Longkumer, Director General of Police, Nagaland.

On September 2, Abhijit Sinha, Principal Secretary, Home and Political Department, ordered tightening police checks at entry points and check gates “to prevent any possible influx of illegal immigrants” and said non-locals should not be allowed without any entry pass.

Sinha also ordered strict implementation of the inner line permit, which is needed to enter most areas of Nagaland barring its commercial capital Dimapur.

“It is a preventive measure post the publication of the NRC. More than 1.9 million people have been left out and we don’t want these people to come to Dimapur which is not covered under ILP and other Assam bordering areas,” Sinha explained.

The Union home ministry had earlier clarified that those out of the NRC will continue to enjoy all rights and they will have an option to appeal to the foreigners’ tribunals which decide who is a foreigner.

Earlier, Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana had issued a direction not to issue inner line permits to persons who are out of the NRC.

