Naidu to start 45-day tour to expose Jagan govt’s alleged misrule

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 08:14 IST

Following the time-tested path of reaching out to people through tours and win their confidence, Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu will go on a “bus yatra,” from Wednesday to what he said will expose the alleged failures of the eight-and-a-half-month-old YSR Congress party government in Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu’s 45-day “Praja Chaitanya Yatra” (tour to enlighten the masses) will begin from Martur town of Parchur assembly constituency in Prakasam district and will cover all the 13 districts in the state.

“People of the state are terribly disappointed with the anarchic, inefficient and corrupt rule of the YSR Congress government,” Naidu, a former chief minister, tweeted on Tuesday.

“I am taking up this Praja Chaitanya Yatra all over the state, starting from tomorrow, to enlighten them about the lopsided policies of the YSRC government that are causing irreparable loss to the state and the way the government is cheating the people,” he said.

He appealed to his party’s leaders, cadre and people’s organisations to take part in the tour in large numbers to expose the dictatorial policies of the YSRC government and stand by the people badly affected by its policies.

The TDP’s Andhra Pradesh unit president Kala Venkat Rao said Naidu would focus on how the state had suffered in the last eight months due to the alleged reverse rule of chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“Ever since he took over as the chief minister, he has only one-point agenda: of stalling all the developmental works taken up by the previous TDP government, demolishing whatever it had constructed and cancelling all the projects it had sanctioned,” Rao said.

“The proposal to shift the administrative capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam is the height of his madness,” he said.

Naidu, the TDP leader said, would cover more than 100 assembly constituencies in 13 districts during the bus tour.

He would address a series of rallies and roadside meetings, besides holding meetings with the party leaders and cadres all along the tour.