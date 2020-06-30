NaMo app violating privacy of Indians, alleges senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan

india

Senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official mobile application, popularly known as NaMo app, of violating privacy of Indians.

Chavan’s tweet comes on a day when India decided to block 59 Chinese mobile applications including TikTok, calling them prejudicial to India’s sovereignty and integrity, defence, security and public order.

Chavan referred to the ban on the Chinese apps and claimed further that the NaMo app changes the privacy settings and sends data to third party companies in the US.

“It’s good that Modi government is protecting privacy of 130 crore Indians by banning 59 Chinese apps. The NaMo app also violates privacy of Indians by accessing 22 data points, surreptitiously changing the privacy settings and sending data to third party companies in the US,” Chavan tweeted on Tuesday.

Google Play Store describes the NaMo app as the official mobile app of Narendra Modi.

“It brings to you latest information, instant updates & helps you contribute towards various tasks. It provides a unique opportunity to receive messages and emails directly from Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” it says.

According to information publicly available on the google website hosting details of mobile applications available onGoogle play store---- the NaMo App was last updated on January 8, 2020 and has been installed by 10,000,000+ (over 1 crore) users.

According to Google Play, the interactive app seeks to access location –both approximate location (network-based) and precise location (GPS and network-based), microphone for users to record audio, device id and call information-- which essentially relates to phone status and identity-- photos/media/files.

It also seeks access to the mobile camera, phone, wifi connection information, contacts and other miscellaneous permissions.

Another section called the “Highlights of the Narendra Modi App”, says the app offers attractive infographics that “illustrate” the work of the NDA government to transform India, provides “exclusive” opportunity to receive e-mails & messages directly from PM Narendra Modi, broadcasts PM’s monthly radio address ‘Mann Ki Baat’ and offers exciting features that “empower” you to contribute towards making a positive difference in society.

It adds that the app can be accessed even as a guest without entering one’s email address or phone. “This is unlike most other Apps, where some sort of info is required,” the website says. 2,58,988 users on Google Play Store have given the application 4.6 rating out of 5.