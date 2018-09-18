Narendra Modi in Varanasi live updates: PM to address rally, inaugurate projects worth Rs 500 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will address a rally in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi.

PM Modi will also inaugurate or lay the foundation stone of various development projects, cumulatively worth more than Rs 500 crore, according to a statement by the prime minister’s office (PMO).

The event will be held at the amphitheatre of Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

The Prime Minister arrived in the city on Monday, the day of his 68th birthday, during which he interacted with young school children and also met 75 children from the slums. He also met around 200 Anganwadi and Asha Workers.

