Narendra Modi in Varanasi live updates: PM to address rally, inaugurate projects worth Rs 500 crore
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi. Here are the live updates
-
8:30 am IST
PM Modi to inaugurate development projects
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will address a rally in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi.
PM Modi will also inaugurate or lay the foundation stone of various development projects, cumulatively worth more than Rs 500 crore, according to a statement by the prime minister’s office (PMO).
The event will be held at the amphitheatre of Banaras Hindu University (BHU).
The Prime Minister arrived in the city on Monday, the day of his 68th birthday, during which he interacted with young school children and also met 75 children from the slums. He also met around 200 Anganwadi and Asha Workers.
Here are the live updates:
PM Modi to inaugurate development projects
Among the projects to be inaugurated by Modi are Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS) for Puraani Kashi and an Atal Incubation Centre at the BHU.
The projects for which the foundation stone will be laid include the Regional Ophthalmology Centre at the BHU