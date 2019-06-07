Live Updates: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to address public meetings in Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi are set to address public meetings in Kerala this weekend.

For PM Modi, it is the first public meeting down south after his spectacular victory, and for Rahul Gandhi, it is his first major public appearance after the debacle in the Lok Sabha elections.

Gandhi is reaching Kozhikode on Friday morning and he is expected to spend two days in Wayanad, which gifted him a record victory.

Follow live updates here:

1:42 pm IST Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to hold meetings and roadshows in Kalikavu, Nilamur, Edavanna and Areekode Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to hold meetings and roadshows in Kalikavu, Nilamur, Edavanna and Areekode.





1:26 pm IST Rahul Gandhi had made the resignation offer at CWC meeting in Delhi on May 25 Rahul Gandhi had made the resignation offer at the fractious Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Delhi on May 25 after slamming veterans for “placing the interests” of their sons above the party in the Lok Sabha elections.





1:03pm IST Rahul Gandhi will hold 6 roadshows in Malappuram and Wayanad districts “The Congress president is holding six roadshows in Malappuram and Wayanad districts. He is also likely to meet the family of a farmer who committed suicide recently,” said Wayanad District Congress Committee (DCC) president.





12:50 pm IST Rahul Gandhi is expected to spend two days in Wayanad Rahul Gandhi is reaching Kozhikkode on Friday morning and he is expected to spend two days in Wayanad, which gifted him a record victory. While he lost his traditional seat Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) to Union women and child welfare minister Smriti Irani by over 55,000 votes, he notched an emphatic win in his second seat by a margin of over 4.30 lakh votes.





12:37 pm IST PM Modi is reaching Kochi on Friday evening “The PM is reaching Kochi on Friday evening and he will stay overnight at the port city. Next day morning (Saturday), he will offer prayers at Sree Krishna Temple in Guruvayoor and later meet and address party functionaries in the temple town,” said BJP state president PS Sreedharan Pillai. He will also inaugurate the permanent helipad in Guruvayoor.





12:23 pm IST This is Rahul Gandhi’s first major public appearance after debacle in Lok Sabha elections For Rahul Gandhi, it is his first major public appearance in Kerala after the debacle in the Lok Sabha elections.





12:11 pm IST This is PM Modi’s first public meeting in south after his victory in Lok Sabha elections For PM Modi, it is the first public meeting down south after his victory.



