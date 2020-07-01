e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / National Doctor’s Day: Amit Shah salutes medics for ‘uttermost commitment’ to keep nation safe, healthy’

National Doctor’s Day: Amit Shah salutes medics for ‘uttermost commitment’ to keep nation safe, healthy’

Amit Shah applauded the doctors for their efforts and service amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

india Updated: Jul 01, 2020 09:34 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
New Delhi, Delhi
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during the inauguration of several public projects.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during the inauguration of several public projects.(PTI file photo)
         

On the occasion of Doctor’s Day on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday saluted doctors for their ‘uttermost commitment to keep the nation safe and healthy.’

He applauded the doctors for their efforts and service amidst the ongoing pandemic.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Shah said, “On Doctor’s Day, I salute our brave doctors who have been leading the battle against Covid-19 at the forefront. Their uttermost commitment to keep the nation safe and healthy in these challenging times is truly exceptional. Nation salutes their devotion and sacrifice.”

Like every year, the country is observing Doctor’s Day on July 1 to honour the contributions of the doctors.

The first Doctor’s day was celebrated in July 1991.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
China-pushed UNSC statement delayed as Pak blames India for Karachi attack
China-pushed UNSC statement delayed as Pak blames India for Karachi attack
CRPF trooper, civilian killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore
CRPF trooper, civilian killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore
India sees biggest one-day jump of 507 Covid-19 deaths, toll reaches 17,400
India sees biggest one-day jump of 507 Covid-19 deaths, toll reaches 17,400
India wary of China investing, trading through a third party
India wary of China investing, trading through a third party
‘Victims beaten all night, CCTV footage on auto-delete’: Eyewitness in TN
‘Victims beaten all night, CCTV footage on auto-delete’: Eyewitness in TN
LPG cylinders rates increased for second consecutive month
LPG cylinders rates increased for second consecutive month
Use Marathi in office, withhold increment of violators: Maha govt order
Use Marathi in office, withhold increment of violators: Maha govt order
‘Govt knows what’s happening’: NSAB member on satellite images from LAC
‘Govt knows what’s happening’: NSAB member on satellite images from LAC
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyUnlock 2 GuidelinesKerala SSLC Result 2020PM ModiDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In