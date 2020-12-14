Nationwide campaign to apprise people of Ram Mandir’s history to begin from Jan 15

india

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 21:53 IST

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will launch a nationwide campaign to apprise people of Ram Mandir’s history and the long struggle that finally led to its construction in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The campaign will begin from January 15.

The Trust plans to reach out to half of the country’s population, even in the remotest areas of the country. The seven North-Eastern states and West Bengal will be on priority.

Other priority areas on the Trust’s list are Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Andaman and Nicobar and Rann of Kutch.

“We want to apprise the present generation of the country about Ram Mandir and history associated with it. We will try to reach out to at least half of the country’s population in this campaign,” said Champat Rai, general secretary of the trust.

“The campaign will start on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti on January 15 and will end on Maghi Purnima on February 27,” Rai added.

Also read: Farmers’ best interests in mind, open for talks - Rajnath Singh amid protest

In a bid to ensure everyone’s participation in temple’s construction, the Trust has also printed coupons of Rs 10, Rs 100 and Rs 1,000 denominations. They will be used in collecting fund for the construction of the temple.

Lord Ram’s posters and calendars will also be distributed to each household that will be covered during the campaign.

Frontal organisations of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), including the VHP, will play a prominent role in the campaign.

The VHP is likely to convene a meeting in Varanasi to plan out the successful execution of the campaign.

According to political observers, the campaign will be crucial in the North-Eastern states and West Bengal. Assembly elections are due in Assam next year where the BJP is in power. Another important state for the BJP which goes to poll next year is West Bengal.

“Construction of Ram Mandir is an achievement for the BJP. The campaign will help the party convey this point to the masses,” said a BJP leader, not willing to be quoted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had presided over ‘bhoomi pujan’ of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on August 5. At present, the testing work of foundation pillars of the temple is on.