NC leader Junaid Azim Mattu quits party to contest J&K civic polls

National Conference (NC) spokesperson Junaid Azim Mattu resigned from the party on Tuesday over its decision to boycott the upcoming local body and panchayat polls and announced that he will contest municipal polls from Srinagar.

His resignation came on the last day for filing nominations for elections to seven municipal councils and three wards of the Srinagar municipal corporation.

Mattu had started his political career with Sajjad Lone’s Peoples Conference in 2009. Four years later, he parted ways with Lone’s party and joined the National Conference. He was one of the most vocal National Conference leaders on social media .

He is considered close to former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister, Omar Abdullah.

“Based on my humble disagreement with the party’s decision to boycott the upcoming ULB and panchayat polls, I have just sent my resignation from the party to the JKNC general secretary,” Mattu posted on Twitter.

“I will announce my candidature for the ULB elections from Srinagar tomorrow (Wednesday)...I remain committed to serving my people and helping the city I grew up in, meet the challenges it’s faced with,” he said. Mattu said that leaving the grassroots democratic institutions “open to misrepresentation” would inflict serious harm on the state, and wreak havoc with the social fabric and cultural legacy.

The National Conference has accepted Mattu’s resignation. “J&K National Conference is pleased to accept the resignation of Junaid Azim Mattu from the basic membership of party,” the party said on its Twitter handle.

The two main regional parties — National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)— in the state have decided to stay away from the urban local body and panchayat elections. The local body elections will be held in four phases between October 8 and October 18. The panchayat polls are scheduled to be held in nine phases starting November 17. The panchayat polls end on December 11.

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 10:29 IST