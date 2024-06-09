NDMA: Early preparedness for heatwave began last year

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Saturday clarified that early preparedness to tackle heatwaves was started by central agencies in October last year, much before the onset of summer that saw long periods of extreme heat. On Oct 18, NDMA advised 23 states to prepare Heat Wave Action Plans (AFP)

On October 18, the NDMA had advised 23 states to prepare Heat Wave Action Plans (HAPs), the agency said, responding to a report by HT on June 7 on Union cabinet secretary chairing a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee to review measures to deal with heatwaves.

The HT report quoted a weather bureau official saying urgent measures should have been taken in the summer months of April and May to prevent heat-related emergencies. On January 9, the NDMA organized a brainstorming workshop with professional agencies to understand latest technological interventions, the authority said in a statement to HT on Saturday.

On February 13-14, the agency conducted a national heatwave workshop for preparedness at New Delhi, in which all 23 states and union territories, 18 central ministries and departments and 15 knowledge partners participated. “Periodic Review Meetings were regularly held at all levels. Review Meetings with 23 States/UTs were held by NDMA on March 11, April 4, April 18, May 22 and May 31 to discuss their preparedness,” the NDMA said.

Dynamic advisories were issued by the NDMA to all states to ensure control room activation; enforcement of standard operating procedures for heatwaves; adoption and execution of local heat action plans; stockpiling of oral rehydrating solution for heatwave illnesses; repair of hand pumps, drinking water availability, coolers; health personnel training; mortality and Illness reporting; power supply availability during peak hours, the authority said.

Temperatures in eastern and peninsular India had smashed records this April, exposing people to extreme humid heat for weeks together amid polling for the 2024 general elections, HT reported on May 1. The harrowing heat in the month across large parts of the country was brought on in part due to the climate crisis, scientists said.

It was the warmest April in eastern and northeastern India in terms of night temperatures since records began in 1901 and the third warmest in mean temperatures.