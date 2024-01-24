Netaji showcased India as the mother of democracy, says PM Modi

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s fight against the “mentality of slavery” has become the driving force for turning India into a developed nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday, adding that the freedom fighter’s life and contributions stood out as an inspiration for the young generation of India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Parakram Diwas celebrations, at Red Fort in New Delhi (PTI)

Addressing an event at Red Fort to mark the 127th birth anniversary of Bose, a day that has been celebrated as ‘Parakram Diwas’ since 2021, Modi said: “Netaji showcased India’s image as the mother of democracy before the world. He would have been proud of the new consciousness and pride pervading the young generation of today’s India. I hope this inspiration is always carried forward.”

Hailing Netaji’s belief of “strengthening India’s political democracy”, Modi said his idea came under severe attack after independence and the evils of nepotism and dynasticism in politics impeded the country’s development.

“Netaji had said that if we want to make India great, the foundation of political democracy and democratic society should be strong. But unfortunately, after independence, his idea came under severe attack. After independence, evils like nepotism and dynasticism started dominating India’s democracy. This has also been a major reason why India could not develop at the pace it should have,” Modi said.

“Only a few families had control over political and economic decisions and policy making. If anyone suffers the most from this situation, it is the country. The youth and women had to face a discriminatory system at every step,” he added.

The prime minister said that after coming to power in 2014, his government has moved ahead with the spirit of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”, which, he described was in line with Netaji’s vision for developed India.

“The present government has done more work dedicated to Azad Hind Fauj [Indian National Army] than any other government in independent India and I consider this to be a blessing for us,” Modi said. “India is busy connecting the entire world as a ‘Vishwa Mitra’ (friend of the world) and it is working forward to provide solutions to the world’s challenges.”

Highlighting the importance of the next 25 years for India, the PM stressed the need to dedicate every moment of “Amrit Kaal” (the period leading up to the 100 years of Indian Independence) towards national interests. “We must work hard, and we must be brave. This is critical to building a Viksit Bharat [Developed India]. Parakram Diwas will remind us of this resolution every year,” he said.

The prime minister also felicitated Lt R Madhavan, considered to be the only living veteran of Netaji’s IMA during the event.

During the event, the PM said the government’s aim is to make India a developed nation by 2047, while ensuring that aspects like economic prosperity, cultural strength and strategic capability are bolstered and upheld.

“…it is important that in next five years we become the third largest economic power in the world and this goal is not far from our reach. In the last 10 years, due to the efforts and encouragement of the entire country, about 25 crore [250 million] Indians have come out of poverty. Today India is achieving goals which could have never have been imagined earlier,” Modi said.

A projection mapped short film and drama show on Netaji’s life and struggle during the freedom movement was also showcased at Red Fort on the occasion, also attended by Union ministers G Kishan Reddy, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Meenakshi Lekhi.

Modi also launched “Bharat Parv”, to be held from January 23 to 31, which will showcase the country’s diversity with Republic Day Tableaux and cultural exhibits, featuring efforts of 26 ministries and departments.

Modi also recalled his exhortation from the Ram Temple consecration ceremony on Monday and said it was the time to devote oneself from Ram’s work to nation’s work. The festivities of the Republic Day week which was till now observed from January 23 to January 30 has been widened with the inclusion of the Ram Temple ceremony on January 22.

“The energy and belief of the Pran Pratishtha [consecration] was felt by the entire humanity and the world. These last few days of the month of January are becoming very inspiring for our faith, our cultural consciousness, our republic and our patriotism,” Modi said.