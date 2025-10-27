Never worked, still got ₹37 lakh ‘salary’ from 2 firms: How Rajasthan officer faked wife's job

A row has erupted after it came to light that a woman from Rajasthan was reportedly drawing a ‘salary’ of ₹37.5 lakh as an alleged employee without ever having to work for the firms. As per the probe, Pradyuman Dixit allegedly accepted illegal money through his wife, Poonam Dixit. (Unsplash/Representational Image)

The woman at the centre of the controversy is Poonam Dixit, the wife of Pradyuman Dixit, a joint director in the state’s Department of Information Technology, who is posted at RajComp Info Services Ltd, NDTV reported.

RajComp is a consulting organisation in the Information Technology sector and is fully owned by the Rajasthan government. It issues tenders to various private firms.

The entire issue came to light after a petition was filed in the Rajasthan high court. Following an order from the high court on September 6 last year, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) launched an investigation in July this year.

The matter explained As per the probe, Pradyuman Dixit allegedly accepted illegal money through his wife, Poonam Dixit, who was falsely shown as an employee of two private firms, OrionPro Solutions and Treegen Software Limited, which had secured government tenders, the NDTV report mentioned.

In exchange for approving the tenders, Pradyuman allegedly asked the two companies to hire his wife and pay her a monthly salary.

The probe reportedly found that both companies sent money to Poonam Dixit’s five personal bank accounts between January 2019 and September 2020. The total amount received was ₹37,54,405, shown as salary.

One company paid her a regular salary, while the other disguised its payments as ‘freelancing’ work. Both firms received government contracts during this period.

Notably, Poonam never went to either of the offices during the entire period. The report said that Pradyuman personally approved his wife’s fake attendance records.