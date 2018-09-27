New video of 2016 Surgical Strike emerges ahead of second anniversary

A new video of the Indian Army’s surgical strikes against terrorist launchpads in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in late September 2016 has emerged, just two days ahead of the second anniversary of the Army’s major operation.

The video, which shows terrorists’ bunkers and military installations being blown up, has been released by news agency ANI. The video clips appeared to have captured images from cameras mounted on Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and Thermal Imaging (TI) from cameras used by the Army to monitor the operation.

This is the second video of the Army’s massive operation in four months. The first video was released by the government in June this year.

On the intervening night of September 28-29, 2016, the Army had carried out surgical strikes on seven terror launchpads across the Line of Control (LoC) in PoK. It had then announced on September 29, 2016 that India had conducted surgical strikes on terror camps along the LoC using ground forces, inflicting “significant casualties” on terrorists.

Sentries at the launchpads were neutralised by snipers before the troops went in and finished the job. Barring one soldier who stepped on a landmine, all teams returned to their bases by 9 am on September 29.

Pakistan had rejected purported video clips, calling India’s claim of Surgical Strike as “farcical”.

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 15:09 IST