Tue, Nov 25, 2025
Newly formed Bihar Cabinet holds first meeting, decides to provide 1 crore jobs to youth in 5 years

Published on: Nov 25, 2025 02:38 pm IST

Bihar Cabinet plans to create one crore jobs for youth in five years, focusing on employment generation and industrial development.

The newly formed Bihar Cabinet held its first meeting on Tuesday and decided to provide one crore jobs to the state's youth over the next five years.

Bihar aims to become a tech hub with initiatives like a defence corridor and semiconductor manufacturing park over the next five years.(Rahul Sharma)

Addressing reporters after the meeting chaired by CM Nitish Kumar, Bihar Chief Secretary Pratyay Amrit said widespread employment generation and industrial development were the key focus in the discussion.

"A defence corridor, semiconductor manufacturing park, global capacity centres, mega tech city, and fitness city will be established to make Bihar a 'tech hub' of eastern India," he said.

Under the new-age economy, Bihar will be developed as "a back-end hub and global workplace over the next five years", he said.

The chief secretary said that dedicated committees have been formed to achieve these targets.

"A committee has also been formed to prepare plans for employment-oriented initiatives in the start-up domain to ensure livelihood opportunities for the talented, young entrepreneurs of the state," he said.

The council of ministers also approved an Artificial Intelligence Mission to make Bihar a leading state in the AI domain, he said.

The government announced that a total of eleven cities, including nine divisional towns, along with Sonepur and Sitamarhi, will see the implementation of greenfield township projects.

The chief secretary said that nine closed sugar mills will start functioning again, while 25 new ones will be set up.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
