News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 PM: 170 districts Covid-19 hotspots, another 207 potential hotspots, says Centre and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 20:57 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion curated for you.

170 districts Covid-19 hotspots, another 207 potential hotspots, says Centre

To step up the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, India’s districts will now be classified into three categories—hotspot districts which report a large number of positive cases, non-hotspot districts which record a few coronavirus cases and green zones which have not reported fresh cases for some time. Read more.

Covid-19: India to facilitate return of 180 stranded Pakistani nationals

The Indian government is facilitating the repatriation of 180 Pakistani citizens stranded in the country because of the Covid-19 lockdown, with 41 of them set to return via the Wagah-Attari border crossing on Thursday. Additional secretary Dammu Ravi issued a letter to authorities in several states on Tuesday to facilitate the return of 41 Pakistani nationals who are currently in different parts of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. Read more.

India to send 5 lakh HCQ tablets to Afghanistan from Saarc Covid-19 Fund

India has decided to send 5 lakh tablets of hydroxychloroquine to Afghanistan from the Saarc Covid-19 Emergency Fund set up at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s suggestion last month. The fund was created with an initial corpus of $10 million from India; other Saarc members had also pitched in. Read more.

Election on his mind, Donald Trump goes after WHO chief and China

US President Donald Trump has halted funding to the World Health Organisation for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, a decision attributed to his assessment that the Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus-led global health body had been biased towards China and given the world, and him, what he has described as “faulty recommendations”. Read more.

CM Adityanath threatens action under NSA after doctors, cops attacked in UP

Three people, including a doctor and a pharmacist, suffered injuries when stones were pelted at the ambulance carrying a team of health workers and police personnel in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad on Wednesday, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr SP Garg said. Read more.

Even Tulsi has refused visitors to her home: This message from BMC has Smriti Irani’s nod

Who can forget the iconic Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi title track. Even the slightest mention of it conjures an instant image in our minds of Tulsi opening the doors to her house and welcoming you in. However, now, that same title track has been used to share an important message and this one is Tulsi approved. Read more.

‘You’d pay to watch’: Michael Holding names 4 best fast bowlers across generations

Former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding was one of the best fast bowlers in his time. He was a part of the West Indies team that had a fast bowling unit second to none. With Malcolm Marshall, Joel Garner and Andy Roberts by his side, Holding was capable to give sleepless nights to even the best of batters during his playing days. Read more.

The curious case of dreaming in the times of a global pandemic

“I saw broken houses and I vividly remember the walls falling down one by one and crumbling into disappearances. I do not know what to figure out from this dream. Is the about the past, the present or the future, I cannot tell but I will keep figuring out”, said the 30-year-old writer as she was falling short of words explaining it further. Read more.

Extraction interview: Chris Hemsworth, director Sam Hargrave rave about ‘genuinely great person’ Randeep Hooda

Neither star Chris Hemsworth nor director Sam Hargrave were too familiar with Indian films and actors before they shot a significant chunk of their upcoming action movie, Extraction, in the subcontinent, but they’ve since made amends. Read more.