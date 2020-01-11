News updates from Hindustan Times| Amit Shah draws ‘no option to Modiji’ analogy to pan Oppn criticism over CAA and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 17:12 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion curated for you.

Amit Shah draws ‘no option to Modiji’ analogy to pan oppn criticism over CAA

Union home minister Amit Shah said on Saturday the BJP can make the people understand the truth behind the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) as he accused the opposition of creating anarchy in the country through falsehood. Read more.

‘Mistook Ukrainian plane for cruise missile’: Iran’s Guards commander

A Ukrainian plane shot down by Iran was misidentified as a cruise missile, a senior Revolutionary Guards commander said on Saturday in a broadcast on Iranian state television. Read more.

Student dies in heavy snow in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi, six others rescued

In a tragic incident one student died after being trapped in heavy snow while six others were rescued by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) late Friday night in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, officials said. Read more.

Aaditya Thackeray pans BJP for politicisation of schools with CAA talks, says mustn’t be tolerated

Maharastra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday questioned the BJP’s campaign in schools to teach students about the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a criticism dismissed by the opposition party as “dirty politics”. Read more.

India vs New Zealand: Squads to be named on Sunday, Virat Kohli & Co to leave on January 20

The Indian teams for the New Zealand tour will be picked in Mumbai on Sunday and the T20I team will leave for New Zealand on January 20, a day after the final ODI between India and Australia at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on January 19. Read more.

Ranveer Singh’s A Clockwork Orange themed jacket is one-of-a-kind. Here’s how much it costs

Ranveer Singh is known for making risky fashion choices and pulling them off very well, he is seen as a fashion pioneer in Indian cinema. His recent airport look confused most of his fans and made him a new level of quirky. Ranveer was seen heading to Gujrat sporting a jacket with a man’s deranged face on it. Read more.

Hrithik Roshan parties with ex-wife Sussanne Khan, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani on birthday. See pic

Hrithik Roshan celebrated his 46th birthday on Friday with his loved ones, including his ex-wife Sussanne Khan, actors Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Vaani Kapoor and Kunal Kapoor. Tiger shared a group selfie from the intimate birthday bash on his Instagram account, with a Koi Mil Gaya reference. Read more.