Saturday, Jan 11, 2020
Aaditya Thackeray pans BJP for politicisation of schools with CAA talks, says mustn't be tolerated

Aaditya Thackeray pans BJP for politicisation of schools with CAA talks, says mustn’t be tolerated

Aaditya Thackeray also suggested what the Bharatiya Janata Party or any other political leader should do to contribute towards students’ education.

india Updated: Jan 11, 2020 13:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Maharashtra’s newly-appointed environment, tourism and protocol minister Aaditya Thackeray.
Maharashtra’s newly-appointed environment, tourism and protocol minister Aaditya Thackeray.(Photo: Twitter/ AUThackeray)
         

Maharashtra’s newly-appointed environment, tourism and protocol minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday questioned the BJP’s campaign in schools to teach students about the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The young Shiv Sena leader tweeted a day after a few BJP leaders visited schools in Mumbai’s Matunga area to “spread awareness and correct misinformation” about the law, which has sparked protests across the country.

Aaditya Thackeray also suggested what the Bharatiya Janata Party or any other political leader should do to contribute towards students’ education.

“To campaign abt an Act in schools is ridiculous. What is the need for such political campaigning justification, if there is no ill intent? Politicisation of schools mustn’t be tolerated. If politicians want to speak in schools, speak on gender equality, helmets, cleanliness!” the Shiv Sena leader tweeted.

The BJP is pulling out all stops to dispel doubts about the provisions of CAA and has started a door-to-door campaign that will reach out to three crore families to clear perceptions about the act.

The Shiv Sena had supported the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha but took a sharp U-turn in the Rajya Sabha by abstaining from voting for the new law when it was presented in Parliament in December last year.

