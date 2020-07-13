News updates from Hindustan Times: Another shock for Congress in Madhya Pradesh as MLA joins BJP and all the latest news

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 09:30 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Amid Rajasthan crisis, Congress suffers another jolt in Madhya Pradesh as MLA joins BJP

Pradyumn Singh Lodhi, a Congress legislator from Madhya Pradesh’s Bundelkhand region, resigned from the state assembly and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday. Lodhi’s resignation has come amid the political crisis the Congress is facing in Rajasthan after having lost its government in Madhya Pradesh. Read more

Plasma therapy a ray of hope as Covid-19 patient comes out of ventilator support

Plasma therapy as a cure to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has kindled a ray of hope after a doctor from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur was weaned off ventilator support, besides two other patients, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna. Read more

Our cadres killed in Arunachal Pradesh to send message to China, says NSCN-IM

The Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) has alleged that six of the insurgent outfit’s cadres were killed by security forces in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday in order to send a message to China. Read more

Brazil’s coronavirus death toll surpasses 72,000

More than 630 new coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed in Brazil in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s total Covid-19 death toll up to over 72,000 according to the latest data from the Health Ministry. In the past 24 hours, 24,831 new cases and 631 new deaths from Covid-19 were confirmed, according to Sunday health ministry data. Read more

Sunil Gavaskar said ‘do only one thing’: Inzamam-ul-Haq reveals how India great’s advice helped him tackle short balls

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq lauded India legend Sunil Gavaskar, explaining how a piece of simple and short advice from the opener helped him overcome problems against short-pitched deliveries. Inzamam said he went on his first tour to England after a successful World Cup in 1992 in Australia and there he faced troubles handling short deliveries. Read more

Anupam Kher says mother moved to isolation unit after testing positive for Covid-19, thanks fans for wishes

Actor Anupam Kher has given an update on his mother’s health after she was diagnosed with Covid-19 on Sunday. Anupam’s brother Raju, his sister-in-law and his niece were also found positive for the novel coronavirus. Read more

Creative hacks people are using during the pandemic: Weird or Genius? You decide

Human ingenuity and tenacity are the stuff of legend. Since the beginning of time, we have persevered through all the world has thrown at us. We are not at the top of the food chain by accident. No matter the situation, humans learn to evolve and overcome. Read more

Watching this cat sleep may make you wonder what he is dreaming about. Watch

Many may agree with us when we say that cats are mysterious beings. Their derpiness usually doesn’t fail to surprise us. Now, here is a feline who is mystifying us even as it sleeps. Posted on Reddit July 11, the clip is almost 5 seconds long. Read more

Watch| HT Salutes: Burdwan cop who turned messiah to help the needy with ration