News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 PM: 8 Malaysians linked to Tablighi Jamaat deboarded from rescue flight and all the latest news

india

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 16:58 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM.

8 Malaysians linked to Tablighi Jamaat deboarded from rescue flight

Eight Malaysian nationals were intercepted by immigration authorities and deboarded from a flight to Kuala Lumpur after they were identified as Tablighi Jamaat members who attended the religious congregation in Nizamuddin, which is linked to one-third of India’s coronavirus infections, said officials. Read more

Amid lockdown, Chhattisgarh Police re-calibrate anti-Maoist ops in Bastar

The lockdown to fight coronavirus has forced Chhattisgrah Police to re-calibrate and scale down anti-Maoist operations for security reasons and apprehension of likely shortage of essential items for the troopers, top officials said Sunday. Read more

50 mn jobs in tourism sector at stake, need relief packages to combat Covid-19: Industry bodies to govt

Fifty million people will lose their jobs in the tourism sector if the government does not issue a relief package, industry bodies told the Centre during a virtual conference on Saturday. Read more

Spain witnesses drop in coronavirus deaths for third day

The rate of the coronavirus outbreak continues to slow in Spain, the country with the second most infections behind the United States. Spain recorded 6,023 confirmed new infections on Sunday, taking the national tally to 130,759. Read more

Ramayana: From Arun Govil to Deepika Chikhalia, what actors of hit mythological serial are doing now

The coronavirus lockdown has been an unexpected boom for Doordarshan. The national broadcaster is back to being the most happening place with mega mythological serials from the golden era of Doordarshan back on screen -- Ramanand Saagar’s Ramayana and BR Chopra’s Mahabharat are currently on air. Read more

Sridevi, the Eternal Screen Goddess and ‘Female’ Bachchan who fought for equality in Bollywood

The lines above are from the book, Sridevi: The Eternal Screen Goddess, by Satyarth Nayak. In this excerpt, Rishi Kapoor is describing his interaction with Sridevi during the making of the blockbuster hit, Nagina, showing us how shy and reserved India’s first female superstar actually was in real life. Read more

Decision on reopening schools, colleges to be taken on April 14: HRD minister

The HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Sunday said that the government will decide whether to reopen schools, colleges on April 14 after reviewing the coronavirus situation. Read more

Covid-19 lockdown: Tech accessories, products professionals need to work from home

Working from home is what most of the employees and professionals are doing these days due to the 21-day coronavirus lockdown imposed by the government. And because we are not used to this routine and environment, working with full focus can be difficult at times. Read more

Did that guy just walk in on himself during a Zoom meeting? Watch

Who said work from home couldn’t be fun? Video producer and very-serious-professional Dan Crowd is here to remind us to have a little laugh and not take ourselves too seriously. Read more