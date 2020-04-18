News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: Centre tells states to use mobile tracking method for quarantine enforcement and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 20:57 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM.

Centre tells states to use mobile tracking method for quarantine enforcement

The Union government's telecommunications department is offering states the ability to mass track people using mobile network tower data, offering a platform that can let ground-level authorities create virtual geo-fences for those meant to be in quarantine, as well as a second service that can let officials send out SMS messages to people in a specific area for Covid-19 containment efforts.

Covid-19: Maharashtra registers 328 new Covid-19 cases, 184 are from Mumbai

Maharashtra on Saturday registered 328 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally to 3,648 patients, the state health department said. Capital city Mumbai, which is one of the worst-affected cities in the country with coronavirus positive patients now, has 2,269 cases.

Govt tweaks FDI rules to guard domestic firms. Thank you, tweets Rahul Gandhi

Government approval will be necessary a company or an individual from a country that shares land border with India can invest in any sector, the Commerce Ministry's Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said Saturday.

How will Covid-19 end? Because all pandemics do

It is safe to say that for the next year or so, life will not return to normal for the world. Even if the Indian epidemic peaks around May , as some experts are now predicting, it will take several months for the deaths to stop. And in the interim, and perhaps for months afterwards, it will still be considered dangerous to go to the cinema, to attend large weddings, to shake hands with strangers, etc.

Mozilla Firefox users need to update the browser immediately: CERT-in alerts

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued an advisory alerting Mozilla Firefox users about multiple vulnerabilities in the internet browser and has asked that they update it immediately.

IIT Jodhpur develops sterilisation system for medical accessories used in Covid-19 cases

Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur has developed an Advanced Photocatalytic Oxidation Sterilization System based on UV-light and metal oxide nanoparticles catalyst panels. This can be used for sterilization of medical accessories being used by Doctors and COVID-19 patient handlers. The current system facilitates the reuse of N95 Filtering Face-mask Respirators.

Punjab Police’s special surprise for this child’s first birthday. Watch

Many people have had or even will have their birthdays in the time of self-isolation and social distancing. So does that mean these people do not get to celebrate their birthdays? Not at all. This video shared on Twitter shows how even the tiniest of celebration to mark that special day will be enough for memories of a lifetime.

Tablighi Jamaat chief should’ve warned people: AAP MP on Covid hotspot source

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh said Tablighi Jamaat chief Mualana Saad should have warned people earlier. Singh, speaking on the Nizamuddin Covid cluster, said the situation could have been avoided if Maulana Saad took steps earlier. The Tablighi jamaat chief was booked under sections of the Epidemic Disease Act. He was separately booked by ED under the money laundering case. Nearly 30% of India's Covid-19 cases are linked to Tablighi Jamaat, Health Ministry had confirmed on Saturday.