IIT Jodhpur develops sterilisation system for medical accessories used in Covid-19 cases

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 19:07 IST

Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur has developed an Advanced Photocatalytic Oxidation Sterilization System based on UV-light and metal oxide nanoparticles catalyst panels. This can be used for sterilization of medical accessories being used by Doctors and COVID-19 patient handlers. The current system facilitates the reuse of N95 Filtering Face-mask Respirators.

The system has been tested at AIIMS, Jodhpur by a team headed by Dr. Vijaylaxmi Nag, Professor and Head, Department of Microbiology, AIIMS Jodhpur and Dr. Vibhor Tak, Associate Professor, AIIMS Jodhpur, for its effectiveness. It has been developed by a group of faculty and students from four departments of IIT Jodhpur-Physics, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Bioscience and Bioengineering in closed discussion with Dr. Indrajeet Yadav, CEO Zilla Panchayat Jodhpur and Director, AIIMS Jodhpur. This in-house project was completed within 15 days and has been led by Prof. Ram Prakash with other contributions from Prof. Deepak Fulwani, Prof. Ambesh Dixit, Prof. Ankur Gupta and Prof. Shankar Manoharan and their associated students.

Director, IIT Jodhpur, Prof. Santanu Chaudhury, has expressed his happiness for this development and said that IIT Jodhpur is ready to transfer the technology at zero cost to MSME for mass production. He further said that IIT Jodhpur is willing to work with such industries for derivate products development on this technology at zero cost. Only the product needs to carry acknowledgement to IIT Jodhpur.

The developed system has two indigenous assemblies of UV-light sterilization systems housed within a portable biological safety environment to kill the bacteria and viruses in a protective environment. Metal oxide nanoparticles catalyst plates are synergistically used in the system in combination with UV-lamps. The process eliminates microorganisms including virus and any other suspended particles including volatile organic compounds (VOCs). It also has an advanced control system and is enabled with semi-automated operation.