News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: ‘Didn’t expect to hear it in Patna’: Bill Gates talks climate change with Nitish Kumar and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 20:57 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Didn’t expect to hear it in Patna’: Bill Gates talks climate change with Nitish Kumar

Philanthropist billionaire Bill Gates, who co-chairs the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, on Sunday, said that global economies needed to change to get carbon emissions down to zero to rein in the challenges posed by climate change. Read more

‘Everything will be fine’: What Amit Shah told Ramdas Athawale about Maharashtra

Amid the impasse over government formation in Maharashtra, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday indicated that the BJP and the Shiv Sena will come together to form the government in the state despite the two allies breaking off. Read more

At all-party meet, Opposition points to economy and Jammu and Kashmir; PM Modi says ready to discuss

Ahead of Parliament’s winter session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday assured at the all-party meeting that the government is ready to discuss all issues, while the opposition strongly raised Lok Sabha MP Farooq Abdullah’s detention and demanded that he be allowed to attend the House. Read more

Hardik Pandya grinds it out at the gym after spinal surgery - Watch video

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who recently underwent a successful surgery for an acute lower-back injury, was seen grinding it out at the gym in a video uploaded on the social media. Read more

Explore the rich culture of Bali through its temples and history when you travel to this Indonesian island

It is nearly impossible to overstate the ubiquity of the delicate white-tipped Frangipani flower with its pastel navel and slender stem in the lives of the Balinese. Read more

Huawei Mate 20 Pro starts getting EMUI 10 update

Huawei’s 2018 flagship -- the Mate 20 pro has started receiving the EMUI 10 update in Europe, which is based on Android 10 operating system (OS). Read more

Here’s why Bella Hadid felt ‘powerful’ after walking ramp for Rihanna

Bella Hadid who recently walked the ramp for Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty show says she felt “more powerful” doing the show as compared to her previous Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show stints. Read more