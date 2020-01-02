News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: ‘India can’t lag behind’: PM Modi asks young DRDO scientists to spread wings and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 21:00 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘India can’t lag behind’: PM Modi asks young DRDO scientists to spread wings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said investment in research and innovation in defence technology is important to help India keep pace in a world where rapidly changing technology was defining strategic dynamics. Read more

Pakistan to induct upgraded JF17 fighters that took maiden flight in China

The new version of the fighter aircraft jointly developed by China and Pakistan with upgraded fighting capabilities made its maiden flight in December and the first batch is set to be inducted by Islamabad in 2020. Read more

‘The hug taught me many lessons’: K Sivan on PM Modi’s embrace after Chandrayaan 2 failed

Looking ahead to the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 in addition to a maiden solar expedition in 2020, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Sivan recalled on Thursday how Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hug after the space agency lost contact with Chandrayaan 2 lander Vikram in September, had taught him many lessons. Read more

Kicks SUV, exports power Nissan sales in December of 2019

Nissan Motor India has registered a decent performance in December of 2019 with a 49% month-on-month growth in domestic sales figures and exporting 10,791 units - the company’s highest ever monthly shipment in five years. Read more

Fact Check: Did Canada deport Indian students for submitting fake IELTS results? Here’s the truth

A video claiming Canada deported Indian students for submitting fake International English Language Testing System (IELTS) results is doing rounds of the Internet. Read more

Another ticket collector on the rise in Indian cricket - Meet the man who dismissed Ajinkya Rahane

Fast bowler Himanshu Sangwan was the star performer for Railways as he took six wickets to guide his team to a sensational win over the star-studded Mumbai in Ranji Trophy. Read more