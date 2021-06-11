News updates from HT: Covaxin not getting US nod won't impact India, clarifies govt and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin not getting US nod won't impact India, clarifies Govt

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin being denied of emergency use approval by the United States' Food and Drug Administration will have no bearing on India, Niti Aayog (health) member VK Paul said on Friday during the press briefing of the Union health ministry. Read more

‘Eye on UP’s Brahmin vote’: Shiv Sena hits out at Jitin Prasada’s induction

The Shiv Sena hit out at former Congress politician Jitin Prasada’s induction into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh In 2022. Read more

Keeping Covid-19 vaccine wastage below 1% possible, health ministry explains how

The target of keeping vaccine wastage below 1 per cent is not at all unrealistic, the Union health ministry said in a statement on Friday. Vaccination drives have to organised in a way that there is minimum wastage and many states have done that, the health ministry said, adding that vaccinators have a significant role to play in it. Read more

30 Congress workers detained in Delhi for protests against rising fuel prices

As many as 30 Congress party workers were detained on Friday for demonstrations at petrol pumps in several parts of Delhi. The party workers on Friday held protests against the rising petrol and diesel prices across the country as they demanded a complete rollback of the price hike. Read more

A chance to regroup with Dravid, so there is lot more than just performance or scorecard: Ruturaj Gaikwad

India's squad for the tour of Sri Lanka was announced yesterday with Shikhar Dhawan being named as the captain of the side. With the 26 players in England to prepare for the World Test Championship final and the Test series against the hosts, BCCI did not have the liberty to choose players from main team. Read more

The Family Man 2 creator Raj Nidimoru talks about final scene, exploring Covid-19 pandemic in season 3

Raj Nidimoru of director duo Raj and DK, creators of The Family Man, had explained the final scene of the second season. Read more

Windfall for gamers! On Epic Games Store, Control is free for a week now

Who does not want a chance to get something for free? Mostly everyone, for sure. In what will bring great joy to many in the gaming community Epic Games has offered Remedy’s supernatural thriller, Control, for free on its games store. Read more

Vikas Khanna shares what his dog did when his sister was babysitting the pooch

If you’re someone who follows Vikas Khanna on social media, then you may be aware of the different kinds of posts he often shares. From shares on food to snippets of his life, the celebrity chef’s posts often amuse people. Read more

Mercedes S-Class 2021 to launch in India on June 17

Mercedes-Benz India has confirmed it will launch the latest S-Class in the country on June 17. The S-Class sits at the top of the Mercedes' luxury sedan lineup and will be made available in both petrol and diesel engine options. Read more

Anushka Sharma cheers for Virat Kohli in ₹1.1 lakh Gucci outfit in London

Anushka Sharma and cricketer husband Virat Kohli recently welcomed their firstborn Vamika earlier this year, and the duo have now jetted off with their little one to London for the Indian skipper's next cricket series. Read more



