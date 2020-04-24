News updates from Hindustan Times: Centre’s Covid-19 inspection teams rushed to 3 more states and all the latest news

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 17:48 IST

Centre’s Covid-19 inspection teams rushed to 3 more states

Central teams to investigate lapses in controlling the coronavirus disease and allegations of coronavirus lockdown violations will be sent to three more states, the government said today amid a bitter row with West Bengal. Read more.

Tamil Nadu declares complete lockdown in 5 cities, including Chennai

Tamil Nadu has declared a complete lockdown in five cities from Sunday to halt the spread of the highly contagious novel coronavirus, chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said this afternoon. Read more.

Six coronavirus vaccines in human trials bring hope of early success

Human safety trials of a coronavirus vaccine began in Oxford on Thursday, with the first two of 800 healthy volunteers recruited for the study being injected with new vaccine, ChAdOx1 nCoV-19. Read more.

As Covid-19 count crosses 4k, Mumbai records 1k of them in just 3 days

The number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases in Mumbai crossed the 4,000-mark on Thursday, as the data shared by the state government’s ministry of health and family welfare showed that 1,100 new cases were added to the tally in only three days. Read more.

World busy with Covid-19, Beijing pushes South China Sea agenda

A US warship sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on a “routine” transit for the second time in a month, the US military said on Friday, hours after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused China of taking advantage of the world’s focus on the Covid-19 pandemic to push its territorial ambitions in the South China Sea. Read more.

‘He is an ice-man on the field’: Shane Watson on working under MS Dhoni at CSK

Former Australia allrounder Shane Watson on Thursday recalled his century for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2018 final and said that it was a special experience working with former India captain MS Dhoni at the franchise. Read more.

Anushka Sharma had told designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee these two things about her wedding wear

Actor Anushka Sharma who is practising social distancing during lockdown with husband and cricketer Virat Kohli has been sharing images on social media with her followers on how she is staying at home and urging fans to do the same.Read more.

Amitabh Bachchan spotted 11 tigers in this picture. How many can you see?

With the recent popularity of Tiger King, it looks like our favourite big cats are everywhere on the Internet nowadays. But this time around, they’re here to boggle your mind in a much-less-provocative manner. Read more.

Delhi Police responds to SOS tweet, delivers medicine amid lockdown

Delhi Police responded to SOS tweet by an MBBS student and delivered medicine amid lockdown.Deeksha Chandra tweeted tagging Delhi Police that one of her uncles is suffering from neurological disease. Chandra said that her uncle needed medicine but could not get it due to lockdown.SHO Madhu Vihar Rajeev Kumar took it upon himself to get the necessary medicine from a chemist shop located on the other end of the town and deliver it to Chandra’s uncle.Watch here.