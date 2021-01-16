News updates from Hindustan Times: Demand to set new protocols, SOPs for vaccinated travellers and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Demand to set new protocols, SOPs for vaccinated travellers
As Covid-19 vaccine roll out began on Saturday with inoculation of healthcare workers in the first phase, the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) appealed to the Central government to urgently set up new travel protocols for those getting vaccinated against Covid-19. Read more
Blackbuck poaching case: Salman Khan fails to appear in court
Bollywood actor Salman Khan failed to appear in the district and session court at Jodhpur during a hearing of an appeal filed by him in the blackbuck poaching case on Saturday. Read more
'Was not easy to ensure lockdown': PM Modi recounts India's fight against Covid
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated countrymen for their patience and healthcare workers, scientists for their continuous efforts during the pandemic. Read more
Trump ally with alarming ‘martial law’ notes captured on camera at White House
One of the closest allies of US President Donald Trump was photographed before entering the West Wing at the White House on Friday, clutching a memo which appeared to push the idea of martial law. Read more
India vs Australia: ‘There is a lot to like about him,’ Australia’s assistant coach impressed with India bowler
India’s bowling attack entered the Brisbane Test with a combined experience of three Tests behind it. Read more
Here’s a glimpse of Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's Mumbai home as they welcome their baby girl
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's plush Mumbai apartment now has a new member - their baby girl. Read more
Mira Rajput adds a fun twist to boss babe vibe with ₹49 k quirky print blazer
Even though she does not come from a filmy background nor has she starred in any movie but Mira Rajput has made her mark in the industry. Read more
Mumbai Police’s ‘fizz-y vision’ post conveys an important message about road safety. Seen it yet?
Mumbai Police has won netizens' hearts repeatedly with their creativity by sharing innovative advisory posts. Their recent share stands testament to this notion. Read more
Watch: India's first vaccine recipients get shots after PM Modi's speech
PM Modi shares photos of Jan Shatabdi Express ahead of inauguration
Contribute to Bihar’s industrial growth: CM Nitish Kumar to diaspora
- The CM said that policies have been simplified and they would be further eased to help those wanting to contribute to Bihar’s progress in different ways.
Here is what health workers said after getting Covid-19 shots
In Goa, IFFI’s 51st edition begins with hope of ‘being back to normal’ next year
- Billed as Asia’s oldest and India’s biggest festival, IFFI is being held in Goa since 2004. This year the festival will open with the Indian premiere of the movie ‘Another Round’ by Thomas Vinterberg.
News updates from Hindustan Times: Few states report glitches in Co-WIN app
World has begun to look up to India as a power to reckon with: Union minister
Court to hear defamation case against Smriti Irani on January 23
Shot in the arm for health staff: From facing harassment to being 1st to get jab
Some states report hurdle in vaccination as CoWIN app develops glitches
- Glitches were reported from some districts from states including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarkhand.
Launch of vaccination drive marks high point of efforts by SII, Bharat Biotech
Maoist commander carrying a reward of ₹8 lakh killed in Bijapur district
- According to the police, the encounter took place between Kutru and Ketulnar jungles on Saturday evening.
Bird flu in poultry confirmed in 9 districts of Maharashtra
Never said no to dialogue with govt but do not have much hope: Farm union leader
BRO constructs 110-feet bailey bridge at on Jammu-Srinagar highway in 60 hours
Covid-19 vaccination drive was successful on Day 1, says Union health ministry
