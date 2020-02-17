News updates from Hindustan Times: ‘Garibi Chupao’: Sena attacks PM Modi for hiding poverty during Trump visit and all the latest news

india

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 12:42 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Garibi Chupao’: Sena attacks PM Modi for hiding poverty during Trump visit

The Shiv Sena on Monday accused the Narendra Modi government of trying veil poverty by building a wall to “hide homes of the poor” along the route President Donald Trump is scheduled to take in Ahmedabad during his visit next week.

Read full story here.

5 priorities of AAP government as it begins third innings in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the six other ministers in the newly-formed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government took charge of their offices on Monday.

Read full story here.

‘If you want to leave Congress...’: Maken’s tweet attack on Deora for Kejriwal praise

Congress leader Ajay Maken attacked party colleague Milind Deora for praising Arvind Kejriwal, who took oath as Delhi Chief Minister for the third time on Sunday.

Read full story here.

‘Centre’s reply disturbing’: Supreme Court on permanent commission to women Army officers

The Supreme Court on Monday said that Centre was obligated to grant permanent commission to women officers after the judgment of Delhi High Court in 2010. It also said that Centre’s reply on the matter violated principles of equality.

Read full story here.

Pakistan win circle-style Kabaddi World Cup after defeating ‘unauthorised’ Indian team

Pakistan won the circle-style Kabaddi World Cup after defeating a team from India in the tournament’s final in Lahore on Sunday night. The Indian authorities, though, have maintained that no team from the country has been sanctioned to participate in the tournament.

Read full story here.

I am a hidden model: Kareena Kapoor turns showstopper for Amit Aggarwal’s LFW grand finale showcase

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the original diva of Bollywood, turned showstopper for ace couturier Amit Aggarwal on Sunday night at the grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020, and admitted that she may be a hidden model.

Read full story here.

iPhone 12: Apple doesn’t find Qualcomm’s 5G antenna impressive, may be a backup

Apple already makes its own customised chipsets for the iPhones and now it is planning to create its own antenna for the rumoured ‘iPhone 12’.

Read full story here.