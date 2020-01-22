News updates from Hindustan Times: In Ram Vilas Paswan’s pitch to amend NPR form, a message to ally BJP and all the latest news

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 13:25 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

In Ram Vilas Paswan’s pitch to amend NPR form, a message to ally BJP

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Ram Vilas Paswan’s suggestion to amend the National Population Register (NPR) forms is not only an attempt to assuage concerns of his vote bank, a sizeable section of whom are the socially and economically deprived Dalits, but is also a message to its ally, the BJP that the party’s suggestions on key issues should be taken on board.

Supreme Court refuses to defer CAA implementation, hearing after 4 weeks

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted four-week time to the Centre to reply to the 144-odd petitions challenging the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA. While most of the petitions challenge the constitutional validity of CAA, some of them seek a declaration that the act is constitutional.

After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor

Janata Dal (United) vice president Prashant Kishor has challenged Home Minister Amit Shah to “try and implement” the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). The challenge came in a tweet by Kishor on Wedneday morning.

US commander-in-chief isn’t reading New Delhi’s memos on Kashmir | HT Analysis

US President Donald Trump’s latest comments on Kashmir have come at an inopportune moment, because he is expected to visit India next month and they were made against the backdrop of India’s efforts to negate any attempt by Pakistan to internationalise the Kashmir issue.

India vs NZ: Why Prithvi Shaw and why not Mayank Agarwal? List A numbers tell a different story

With the injury to Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw could be in line for an ODI debut in New Zealand having replaced the injured left-hander. There were reports that along with Shaw, Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill were also in the fray to replace Dhawan. However, the selectors went ahead with Shaw who has been in fine form against New Zealand A in the ongoing series. What was the reason for choosing Shaw over others?

Saif Ali Khan opens up on divorce with Amrita Singh, breaking it to his kids

Actor Saif Ali Khan recently spoke at length about his three children — Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and the youngest of the three, Taimur. He also spoke about how his divorce with Amrita Singh affected the overall scenario and how he still felt uncomfortable about how it happened.

Sabyasachi goes global with H&M collaboration

Fashion brand H&M on Tuesday announced its first global collaboration with the iconic Indian label Sabyasachi, which launches April 16. The Sabyasachi x H&M collaboration themed Wanderlust will present hand-crafted, eclectic travel pieces that will resonate with the modern global nomad wanting to add that “extra” to their wardrobe.

