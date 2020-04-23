News updates from Hindustan Times: India studying Trump order barring immigration and all the latest news

india

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 21:09 IST

India studying Trump order barring immigration

The Indian government is studying the executive order signed by US President Donald Trump to temporarily stop immigration for 60 days though it believes such programmes have benefited the economies of both countries, people familiar with developments said on Thursday. Read more.

India to get lead role at WHO next month amid global Covid-19 crisis

India will move into a leadership role at the World Health Organisation (WHO) headquarters after the annual meeting of the global health body next month, people familiar with the development told Hindustan Times. Read more.

‘Mission Dharavi’: Covid-19 battleground in country’s biggest slum in Mumbai

The 125,000 slum-dwellers living under a lockdown so strict that drones monitor their moves and alert police if they attempt to leave home are at the heart of India’s push to contain coronavirus. Read more.

India slowed doubling rate of Covid-19 cases, ramped up testing: Officials

Medical experts and government officials steering India’s battle against Covid-19 said on Thursday that the country’s prophylactic measures have led to a reduction in the disease’s doubling rate, while allowing the ramping up of testing and the bolstering of health care preparedness. Read more.

Sona Mohapatra accuses Kartik Aaryan of planting negative stories about her in the press: ‘MCP ego flared up?’

Singer Sona Mohapatra has accused actor Kartik Aaryan of having his publicists push negative stories about her in the media, after she criticised a video shared by him, in which he was perceived to have displayed misogynist behaviour. Read more.

Mother’s Day 2020: Gifts for your mom that you can get right now

Mother’s Day 2020 is right around the corner. But, thanks to the lockdown enforced in the country to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak, there is no going out to the market and giving your mom a saree from her favourite designer or a new smartwatch to take care of her health just yet. Read more.

World Book Day 2020: How to read a book in the digital age while we stay home and practice social distancing

For the present-day reader, there are umpteen options across genres and one might even find themselves spoilt for choice if they’re unable to pick one book or title at a time. Read more.

Tinder tweets Maya’s response to Monisha’s ‘humari setting ho gayi hai’. Whose version would you use?

Think Maya Sarabhai and the image that will pop up in your mind will be a perfect mix of sass and sophistication. This upper middle-class mother-in-law character never held herself back from throwing some classic burns at her bahu, Monisha. Read more.

Covid-19: What is herd immunity and how does it lower infection? Explained

Coronavirus disease is a new virus that has never infected humans before. Humans have no immunity against it, so the virus spreads quickly. Herd immunity occurs when at least 70%-90% of a population have been infected and developed natural immunity against a disease, or have been vaccinated against it.To contain coronavirus disease, at least 80% people must have antibodies for herd protection to kick in. Watch here.