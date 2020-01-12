News updates from Hindustan Times| Indian history has ignored many major events, says PM Modi in Kolkata and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 09:00 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Indian history has ignored many major events: PM Modi

The country’s history, written during the Colonial rule and after Independence, has ignored several major events, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, while stressing on the importance of awakening national conscience in the “age of violence”. Read more here.

SGPC panel denied visa to visit Pakistan’s Nankana Sahib

Pakistan government has denied visa to a Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) delegation to visit Nankana Sahib, the birth place of Guru Nanak, after Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib was vandalised by a mob. Read more here.

India plans surveillance at major airports following pneumonia outbreak in China

India is likely to start surveillance at major airports to track in-bound international passengers, especially those travelling from China, for symptoms of a new strain of pneumonia following an outbreak. Read more here.

Affordable education still out of reach for Indians

NSO survey shows that only 10.6% of the Indian population aged above 15 years has successfully completed a graduate degree. Read more here.

Delhi Assembly Election 2020| ‘CM rewarded those who burnt the city’: BJP MP Lekhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday attacked the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for supporting those are who were involved in the violence during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests. Read more here.

‘Ranji Trophy will remain poor cousin of IPL until...’: Sunil Gavaskar makes bold suggestion

India legend Sunil Gavaskar on Saturday made a suggestion to increase the popularity of country’s premier first-class tournament Ranji Trophy. Read more here.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite to launch in India on January 23: Here’s what we know so far

The S10 Lite is going to launch in India just a few days ahead of the annual Galaxy Unpacked event (scheduled for February 11) where the company is expected to launch the Galaxy S20. Read more here.

Chhapaak Vs Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior box office day 2: Ajay Devgn film surges ahead with Rs 35.10 cr, Deepika Padukone movie collects Rs 10.77cr

Deepika Padukone’s latest offering Chhapaak showed growth on the second day of the release, making a jump of 35% in the collections from Friday. Read more here.